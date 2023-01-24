Porsche Hits Brakes on NFT Mint After Backlash

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Porsche Hits Brakes on NFT Mint After Backlash

Cam Thompson - CoinDesk
2023-01-25 09:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Porsche is halting the mint of its first non-fungible token (NFT) collection, the German sports car manufacturer announced on Twitter, after receiving negative feedback from its community.
“Our holders have spoken. We’re going to cut our supply and stop the mint to move forward with creating the best experience for an exclusive community,” said the project’s official Twitter account, claiming that more information is coming later in the day.
The mint opened on Monday morning, with each NFT – a digital replica of its iconic 911 model – priced at 0.911 ether (ETH), or about $1,490 each. In the hours following, criticism of the collection mounted on Twitter, with creators and collectors sharing their thoughts on the company racing into a Web3 strategy without considering the overall state of the NFT market.
Web2 company looking to enter Web3?How to avoid doing a NFT launch like Porsche:→ Price + size supply appropriately→ Introduce your Web2 fans to Web3; don't just onboard Web3 degens to your brand→ Take more than 2 months to actually build a community→ Communicate
— DebbieSoon.eth 🤗 (@debsoon) January 24, 2023
Of the 7,500 tokens available, only 1,818 were minted at the time of writing. The project fared worse on secondary marketplaces such as OpenSea, with NFTs selling for below the mint price – meaning, it was cheaper to buy the NFT at resale than mint an original.
As of Tuesday afternoon, it appeared the mint was still open, which further inflamed the NFT community.
Crazy sequence of events w/ @eth_porsche- Tweet on supply cut & stopping mint- FP swells by .3 ETH- Everyone realizes mint is still open- Everyone mints #NFTs & sell immediately- FP returns to mint priceWinners?- Porsche for selling ~160 NFTs in <1 hour- Shrewd traders pic.twitter.com/p1Kch1OrLH
— metaversatile.eth (@metaversatile_) January 24, 2023
Porsche did not immediately respond to CoinDesk for comment.
View full text