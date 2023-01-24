EU Imposes Stricter and More Extensive Crypto Regulations for Banks

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

EU Imposes Stricter and More Extensive Crypto Regulations for Banks

anushsamal - Bitcoinist
2023-01-24 17:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
European Union lawmakers have agreed to several changes, including stricter new requirements for banks dealing with crypto and digital assets.
The European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee has voted on the matter that will put these restrictions in place.
This measure was taken to limit the number of unbacked loans with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) that lenders could hold in front of the European Commission. Cross-party compromises will require banks to hold more capital to protect customers against crypto losses.
The legislation will bring the other outstanding components of the Basel III International Regulatory Framework into effect. Basel III is an internationally agreed set of measures developed by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.
The Basel III component would strengthen the financial framework by agreeing to solid capital requirements. Precisely, these measures were adopted to include a requirement for the banks to disclose if and how they are exposed to cryptocurrencies.
The new rules will need approval from the European Parliament and the EU Finance Ministers for this measure to become law.

Financial Capital Requirements For Banks Dealing With Crypto

The proposed amendment states that banks must apply a risk-weighting of 1,250% to crypto-asset exposures. This bill will cover the financial capital requirements for traditional institutions. This amendment means that when the rules come into effect, the banks must be responsible for covering their total capital reserves and not gaining leverage.
This proposed percentage happens to be the highest level of securitization that has been included in the Basel III reforms set by the committee.
The committee has laid out the limits on how much capital a bank can expose to crypto assets; these standards are to be implemented by the beginning of 2025.
Markus Ferber, the Economic Spokesperson for the Parliament’s Largest Political Grouping, mentioned in a statement:
Banks will be required to hold a euro of their own capital for every euro they hold in crypto. Such prohibitive capital requirements will help prevent instability in the crypto world from spilling over into the financial system. Over the past couple of years, we have seen that crypto assets are high-risk investments.
Caroline Liesegang, Head of Prudential Regulation at the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), stated:
The Parliament has made positive steps forward via changes to the Commission’s legislative proposal which should be given due consideration during interinstitutional negotiations.

Opinions Of Crypto Lobby Group

The Association of Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) is a lobby group that mainly acts for traditional financial organizations like investment banks with different opinions. They have concerns that this scope of amendment might be too broad.
AFME mentioned in an email:
There is no definition of crypto assets in the [legislation] and therefore the requirement may apply to tokenized securities, as well as the non-traditional crypto assets the interim treatment is targeted at.
The organization has said that the drafting issues can be handled better later in the legislative process.
View full text