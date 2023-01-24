Investment Manager Wilshire Taps Crypto Trading Firm FalconX for Digital Assets Indexes

Wilshire, a private investment management firm, tapped crypto trading firm FalconX to provide digital asset indexes for its institutional clients.

The two firms will work together on a set of single-coin, multicoin and thematic indexes for institutional investors with access to the crypto derivatives market, Wilshire said Tuesday.

Both FalconX and Wilshire say the ultimate value in digital assets will be as a gateway to the tokenization of other assets.

FalconX aims to address issues related to market fragmentation, price discovery and unreliable market data. In October last year, it introduced a risk-management platform offering cross-margin capabilities in order to improve visibility and liquidity access.

Santa Monica, California-based Wilshire, which has $79 billion in assets under management according to its website, has developed more than 70 digital asset indexes, classifying over 1,300 digital assets, since it first ventured into the industry in 2020.

