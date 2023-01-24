copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2023-01-24)
Binance
2023-01-24 12:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,505 and $23,178 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,925, up by 0.09%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include T, ADX, and ICX, up by 149%, 75%, and 31%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Definitely Nifty: NFTs Sold Topped 67% YoY Growth in 2022
- Crypto Wallets on Crosshair of Major Banks As They Take on PayPal, Apple Pay
- Bitcoin Jumps to $23K, Looks Bullish As Miner Sales Hit Three-Year Low
- Swiss Bank Cité Gestion Becomes First Private Bank to Tokenize Its Own Shares
- First Bitcoin Mining Powered By Nuclear Energy to Open in the U.S. in Q1 This Year
Market movers:
- ETH: $1625.96 (-0.65%)
- BNB: $314.3 (+2.54%)
- XRP: $0.4221 (-0.24%)
- ADA: $0.3779 (+0.03%)
- DOGE: $0.08886 (-1.12%)
- SOL: $24.46 (-0.69%)
- MATIC: $1.0138 (+0.56%)
- DOT: $6.518 (+1.57%)
- SHIB: $0.00001201 (-0.99%)
- LTC: $90.07 (-2.41%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text