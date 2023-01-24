Binance Market Update (2023-01-24)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,505 and $23,178 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,925, up by 0.09%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include T , ADX , and ICX , up by 149%, 75%, and 31%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: