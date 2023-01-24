DeFi Protocol Sushi Passes Two Governance Votes to Strengthen Treasury

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

DeFi Protocol Sushi Passes Two Governance Votes to Strengthen Treasury

Shaurya Malwa - CoinDesk
2023-01-24 10:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Token holders from the Sushi community have voted on two separate proposals that aim to strengthen the decentralized finance (DeFi) service’s treasury and long-term staying power.

Both proposals were passed independently with a majority of votes by tokens holders, who staked sushipowah and xsushi – two Sushi ecosystem tokens – on Sushi’s governance forums.

Sushi, like other DeFi applications (dApps), relies on smart contracts to provide financial services such as trading, borrowing and lending to users. It was one of the earliest dApps and locked up over $459 million in tokens as of Tuesday, down from a lifetime peak of $7.5 billion in 2021.

Kanpai Proposal

The ‘Kanpai’ proposal aimed to direct all trading fees from xsushi holders to the Sushi treasury, while the other sought to claw back unclaimed sushi tokens from a distribution held in 2021 back to the treasury.

xSushi tokens were issued to users who staked tokens on the trading platform SushiSwap allowing them to receive 0.05% as a reward from each trade. Of this, 10% was directed to the SushiSwap treasury. However, as a result of Monday’s proposal decision, 100% of all fees will be sent to the treasury, leaving no rewards for xSushi holders.

This model is scheduled to last for nearly one year until Dec.19, 2023, during which the community is expected to propose and pass a new rewards distribution model. Developers have previously stated that Kanpai was a “temporary solution to a long-term problem,” as CoinDesk reported.

Distribution Clawback

The Sushi DAO community voted in favor of retrieving 8.2 million SUSHI, just over $11 million at writing time, which were initially rewarded to early liquidity providers (LPs) during SushiSwap’s launch in 2020.

LPs are people or entities who supply assets to any dApps in return for a cut of fees generated from financial activities on that dApp or related products.

During the first six months after SushiSwap’s launch, LPs were rewarded with SUSHI tokens with over two-thirds of the accrued rewards locked up and vested for an additional six months.

These tokens were fully unvested last year, but over 8.2 million SUSHI remained unclaimed. The Sushi community then proposed, and successfully voted in favor of, capturing these unclaimed tokens to further bolster its treasury.

LPs have until Apr. 23 to claim the tokens, should they want. All unclaimed tokens after that date will be sent to the treasury.

View full text