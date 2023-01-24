Swiss Bank Cité Gestion Makes a Game-Changing Move By Becoming First to Tokenize Its Own Shares

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Swiss Bank Cité Gestion Makes a Game-Changing Move By Becoming First to Tokenize Its Own Shares

Shayan Chowdhury - BlockchainReporter
2023-01-24 17:26
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Private Swiss bank Cité Gestion makes a bold step in the Web3 payment industry by tokenizing its own shares, which will set a new benchmark for the private banking sector. 

The payment industry has undergone a significant transition with the advent of cryptography and Web3 technologies. Banks have been working to develop a revolutionary payment infrastructure by incorporating Web3 models to improve the protection of account confidentiality, prevent counterfeiting, and eliminate other types of fraud. Recently, Swiss bank Cité Gestion has built a new benchmark in the private banking sector by tokenizing its own shares, implementing the Taurus technology and diving deeper into the blockchain-based payment world. 

Swiss Bank Makes History In Tokenization

Tokenization is converting traditional assets, such as shares, into digital tokens that can be traded and stored on the blockchain. Cité Gestion, which has been an independent Swiss private bank since 2009, has now deployed Taurus’ technology to tokenize its shares to provide ample features and enhanced encryption to its shareholders. 

According to a latest statement, this move from Cité Gestion will be the first in the private banking sector to issue shares in a tokenized form, in compliance with the ledger-based securities under Swiss law. The statement stated that Cité would go into an agreement with a prominent crypto firm Taurus to implement smart contracts in issuing and listing its tokenized shares. 

Private Banks Starts Utilizing Web3 Technology

The buzz around tokenization is heating up in the world of payments, as it continues to earn the trust of financial institutions and open the door for traditional finance players to bring more investors into the exciting new world of Web3. In a recent statement, Taurus said, “We believe that digitizing private assets and securities is becoming the norm in the digital asset industry.”

The private bank explained that the process of tokenization was executed by following the standards of the Capital Markets and Technology Association (CMTA). Christophe Utelli, Deputy CEO of Cité Gestion, said, “Taurus and the application of the CMTA standards ensure that an adequate risk management framework is at the heart of the process. It was important for our bank to be among the first to take advantage of the new possibilities offered by Swiss law for the digitalization of securities by tokenizing our own shares.”

By tokenizing shares, Cité Gestion aims to pave an easier way for investors to trade shares and open multiple doors to keep track of their holdings and ownership. This step from the private bank may also bring enough liquidity and transparency for shareholders, which will eventually help them in deciding on the investment option. 

Taurus gained its securities license from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority last year, and now the crypto firm aims to develop a Web3 ecosystem by providing investors and banks the power to enter into the blockchain space with tokenized securities. Tokenization of shares is not only a bold step in leading the crypto space for a good cause for Cité Gestion but also the whole banking industry. It is expected that other private banks will soon follow in the footsteps of Cité Gestion and indulge in creating their own shares to give the banking industry a Web3 shape, leading to a more efficient and transparent way of trading shares, which would benefit both investors and companies.

View full text