Definitely Nifty: NFTs Sold Topped 67% YoY Growth in 2022

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Definitely Nifty: NFTs Sold Topped 67% YoY Growth in 2022

Wesley Messamore - CryptoPotato
2023-01-24 10:19
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The price of Ethereum, BNB Coin, Solana, and other DeFi altcoins kept running this week. New data in a report out from DappRadar reveals there were more NFTs sold in 2022 than the year before.

DappRadar: NFTs Sales in 2022 Soared

In more good news for cryptocurrency’s DeFi platforms, NFTs sold last year topped sales numbers from the year before. A new report from on-chain analytics firm, DappRadar, reveals the extent that NFTs are reshaping digital ownership in the 2020s.
101 million nonfungible tokens were sold in 2022. That was a staggering 67% increase over the number of NFTs sold in 2021.
These figures are extremely revealing of the popularity and staying power of NFTs. Just like Bitcoin and smart contract blockchains before them, NFTs’ critics in 2021 said the blockchain product was a passing fad. They said most of these non-fungible tokens would eventually be worthless.
Furthermore, they said that the blockchain sector would eventually stop minting new NFTs, and the supply would collapse. Even with the crypto winter, production and units sold by the entire sector ramped up. They warned that NFTs’ sales volumes were flatlining.

Revenues Declined

So it’s important to correct the perception of flatlining non-fungible token sales for the record. Because NFTs did have some down months in 2022, but overall, blockchainers minted and sold more new NFTs in 2022 than any year before it. Moreover, the growth in non-fungible token sales year-over-year was absolutely massive in 2022.
Revenue from NFT sales did decline in 2022, but not by much. Last year’s exchange in non-fungibles saw $24 billion in trading volume. The year before, NFTs changed hands for $25 billion in sales revenue.
So the market barely missed hitting the same sales revenue volume as the year before in the depths of crypto winter.
The highest volume trading day for NFTs in history was in 2022. It happened on May 1, 2022, before crypto winter had gotten really bad but when prices had all been slipping for months.
The post Definitely Nifty: NFTs Sold Topped 67% YoY Growth in 2022 appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text