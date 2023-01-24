Crypto Wallets on Crosshair of Major Banks As They Take on PayPal, Apple Pay

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Wallets on Crosshair of Major Banks As They Take on PayPal, Apple Pay

Samuel Edyme - Bitcoinist
2023-01-24 10:17
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The major US banks, including Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, and Wells Fargo are planning to introduce a new system that uses a digital wallet linked to customer credit cards and debit cards. The plan is slated to start rolling out in the second half of 2023.
According to the Wall Street Journal, these major banks are reportedly preparing to launch a digital wallet that enables online shopping links with debit and credit cards to compete with the likes of PayPal and Apple Pay.
The banks are collaborating with money-transfer service Zelle to establish a separate digital wallet system that uses the digital wallet.
The new service is planned to be operated by Early Warning Services (EWS), a joint venture owned by the banks and currently in charge of operating the Zelle service. As per EWS, the new unnamed digital wallet will function separately from Zelle.
Anonymous sources stated that the new digital wallet is planned to compete with Apple Pay and PayPal. The banks intend to develop the wallet to prevent banking customer relationships with big techs like Apple, PayPal, among others.
EWS intends to initially launch the digital wallet service supporting Mastercard and Visa cards for retail customer users and then plans to expand it to enable direct payments from banks to merchants.
Launching the service could be seen as a commitment to slow PayPal and Apple’s push into consumer banking, as these tech giants already offer credit cards and other products for their loyal customer base.

Big Banks To Embrace Digital Wallets And Hold Crypto?

While the banking giants are preparing to unveil a new payments wallet, there is no mention that the system will enable crypto payments through the wallet.
According to a McKinsey survey in 2021, over 80% of US citizens have used digital payment apps, and one in five have held some form of crypto. Digital wallets are becoming a more widely adopted technology, and increasingly they are holding cryptocurrencies for their customers.
This implies that the above-mentioned major banks could consider using the upcoming digital wallet system to store crypto for the users.
PayPal, Venmo, and Apple Pay are widely becoming popular digital wallets to store multiple currencies (e.g., euros, U.S. dollars, Mexican pesos) and cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others.
An increasing number of major banks are embracing more direct contact with crypto. JP Morgan, CitiGroup, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo are some of the big banks now accepting creative digital assets from their users. To sustain their profitability and take on the competition, these banks could introduce cryptocurrency transactions with their upcoming digital wallet systems.

Crypto Market Cap Move Above $1 trillion

According to TradingView, major cryptocurrencies are trading in the green as the global crypto market cap surged its value by 0.65% to $1.08 trillion, with a volume of $51.84 billion in the past 24 hours. The crypto market is experiencing a bullish period with Bitcoin trading at 1.44% down at US$22,702 in the 24 hours, bringing gains in the last week to 8.8%.
The demand for Bitcoin is majorly driven by institutional investors increasing their crypto holdings in anticipation of the next Bull Run. But next month’s U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting could be another turning point in the market.
View full text