NFT Collection Doodles Acquires Emmy-Nominated Animation Studio

Whimsical non-fungible token (NFT) collection Doodles has acquired Emmy-nominated animation studio Golden Wolf, both companies said Monday. The two companies had previously worked together on Doodles’ announcement for Doodles2 at NFT NY in 2022.

The acquisition will help Doodles to tap into new types of content, which the founder of Doodles’ Jordan Castro tweeted will include “storytelling without constraints & AI animation generation R&D.” The merger will also bring Golden Wolf’s business into markets beyond animation, such as fashion and music.

We have some big news!Golden Wolf is in the process of being acquired by @doodles!We’re over the moon to have found a team that shares our ambition and love of creativity and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.What does this news mean? A thread 🧵 1/6 https://t.co/mE0i5BVgNP — Golden Wolf (@_Goldenwolf_) January 23, 2023

“This marks a brand new chapter for Doodles as we continue to expand the franchise,” Doodles said on Twitter. “Narrative storytelling, world building, and character development will be at the center of everything we do.”

While Golden Wolf said it will continue to operate independently, the studio will work closely within the Doodles brand. Golden Wolf’s founder and CEO Ingi Erlingsson has joined Doodles as Chief Content Officer, focusing on running studio operations while building out the next wave of the Doodles brand.

Doodles is not alone in its efforts to expand its brand partnerships through an acquisition. Last week, Adweek reported that crypto payments firm Moonpay acquired Web3 agency Nightshift to build a platform for brands to gain exposure to blockchain technologies.