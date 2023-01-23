Can Banks Issue Stablecoins?

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Can Banks Issue Stablecoins?

Thomas Hogan - CoinDesk
2023-01-23 13:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Stablecoin regulation is one of the most controversial topics in cryptocurrency. Recent reports from U.S. regulators as well as the Biden Administration have warned that stablecoins could threaten financial stability, although many are skeptical of that claim. Previous proposals sought to regulate transparency, issuance, and licensing of stablecoins, although no legislation has yet been passed.
This debate, however, may be missing an important point: The issuance of redeemable notes by private banks, in paper or electronic form, appears to already be legal in the United States.
Thomas Hogan is a senior fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research. He was formerly the chief economist for the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, & Urban Affairs. This article is part of CoinDesk’s “Policy Week.”
Private banknotes were widely used as a medium of exchange for the majority of U.S. history. Prior to the establishment of the Federal Reserve in 1913, banks issued paper notes redeemable for the equivalent amount of some asset, usually gold. Even after the end of the gold standard in 1933, notes issued by national banks continued to circulate, dwindling to around $20 million in circulation by 1970.
Private banknote issuance is common practice in several countries today. In Hong Kong, Scotland and Northern Ireland, for example, private banks issue paper notes redeemable for their own local currencies. Private bank-issued currency is legal in dozens of countries around the world.
Electronic stablecoins are the modern analog to paper banknotes. Stablecoins are crypto tokens whose value is tied to some other asset, such as the U.S. dollar. The total market value of the top four U.S. dollar-linked stablecoins is currently around $135 billion, which although quite large, is modest compared to the U.S. monetary base of about $5.4 trillion.
Most stablecoins are redeemable on demand, just like deposits in a checking or savings account. Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, promises redeemability in U.S. dollars. Some stablecoins, such as the dai (DAI) token, require more than 100% collateralization to help ensure token holders’ funds are secure even if the collateral value falls.

Legal authority

In 2001, U.S. Department of the Treasury economist Kurt Schuler found that the issuance of private banknotes is technically legal in the United States. The tax on state-chartered notes, which effectively prohibited the practice, was repealed in 1976. The laws preventing issuance by nationally chartered banks were repealed in 1994, although a semi-annual tax (totaling 1% per year on the value of notes in circulation) would still apply.
If Schuler is correct, then no law or regulation currently restricts the issuance of private banknotes. A white paper from the Clearing House, a bank association, supports this view, noting that stablecoin-related activities “clearly fall within the existing legal authority of banks.” Further, they write, “no legislative change is required to permit banks to issue digitized deposits” in the form of stablecoins. In 2012, I calculated that U.S. banks could earn billions in profits by issuing their own private notes.
For regulatory purposes, redeemable stablecoins would presumably be treated like banknotes or other non-interest-bearing liabilities. They would not be subject to reserve requirements, which apply only to transaction accounts and were lowered to zero in 2020. Prior to 1994, national banknotes were required to be fully collateralized, but that requirement is no longer in effect.
Bank-issued stablecoins would also not be subject to insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which applies only to specific types of accounts, such as checking and savings accounts.
State-chartered banks would likely enjoy more regulatory flexibility in issuing stablecoins. States such as New York have deterred the crypto industry with restrictive regulatory regimes, but others including Wyoming have welcomed cryptocurrencies, and might provide a regulatory environment amenable to stablecoins.
Another question is whether anti-money laundering (AML) laws, such as know-your-customer (KYC) requirements, would apply to bank-issued stablecoins. Some might argue that holding a stablecoin is like having a bank deposit, but a more accurate comparison is to personal or cashier’s checks, which require only the check writer to have an account at the issuing bank. Signed checks can be passed on to other users who eventually redeem them. AML and KYC laws do not apply to intermediate holders of the check, only the check writer and possibly the redeemer. This standard should apply to stablecoins as well.
The Clearing House’s white paper points out other areas where compliance might be necessary, such as with Staff Accounting Bulletin 121, but none that would prohibit stablecoin issuance.

Limited oversight

In the short term, regulators have only limited authority to increase regulatory scrutiny of bank liabilities. Some regulatory changes, such as increasing reserve requirements, can be made immediately. However, changing regulations specifically to alter the treatment of stablecoin liabilities may require new rules to be created through the official notice-and-comment process, which often takes years to complete.
Prior legislative proposals sought to clarify the legal requirements for issuing stablecoins. Sen. Bill Hagerty’s Stablecoin Transparency Act, Sen. Pat Toomey’s Stablecoin TRUST Act and the Responsible Financial Innovation Act by Sens. Cynthia Lummis and Kirsten Gillibrand would each have required stablecoins issued by depository institutions to be fully collateralized and redeemable for U.S. dollars.
While it may be good policy to require that stablecoins be backed by liquid assets, future proposals should acknowledge the current legal status of stablecoin issuance, rather than creating unnecessary or redundant issuance regimes.
As the law currently stands, no legislation appears to be necessary for banks to issue stablecoins. The practice is not legally prohibited. If Congress or regulatory agencies wish to prohibit the issuance of stablecoins by U.S. banks, they must pass new laws or regulations to do so. Congress can help clarify the current legal ambiguity and ensure that safe, transparent stablecoin issuance continues to be allowed.
View full text