Ethereum Staking Service Providers Make Up Over 70% of Staked ETH Supply

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum Staking Service Providers Make Up Over 70% of Staked ETH Supply

Hououin Kyouma - Bitcoinist
2023-01-23 13:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Data shows more than 70% of the total staked Ethereum supply is contributed by staking services, with Lido accounting for the most amount.

Ethereum Staking Service Providers Have Locked In A Total Of 11.4 Million ETH

Last year, ETH successfully completed a transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which meant that miners no longer had a role to play on the network as chain validators called “stakers” filled in their role.
Just like miners, stakers earn rewards for acting as network nodes and handling transactions, but to become a staker, all an investor needs to do is lock in a collateral of 32 ETH into the Ethereum staking contract, and unlike what mining needs, the validator here doesn’t require any significant computing power to carry out the task.
But as the 32 ETH requirement is a bit too high for the average investor (at the current exchange rate, a 32 ETH stack would be worth around $52,400), some companies have started providing staking pool services, where holders can generally deposit any amount of tokens and earn staking rewards on them. These services usually work by pooling together the coins locked in by the different users, so that the combined amount exceeds at least 32 ETH.
As per data from the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, the total value locked into the Ethereum staking contract is now around 16.1 Million ETH in the overall network (that is, including all platforms as well as investors with self-custodial wallets). This is about 13.4% of the total circulating supply of the cryptocurrency.
Here is a chart that shows how much of this ETH is coming from the different staking services in the market:
As displayed in the above graph, the total amount of Ethereum staked by all these services adds up to 11.4 million ETH, which is just under 71% of the entire staking supply. Lido alone contributes 4.7 million ETH, which is more than 29% of the total coming from these platforms.
Lido is a decentralized liquid staking pool, which is a type of platform that adds the investors’ ETH to the staking pool and gives them another token in return that’s backed 1:1 with their original position. This token provides liquidity to the users on their locked ETH, meaning that they can sell it whenever they like, or make use of it in other services (like derivative positions).
Coinbase, Kraken, and Binance, the next three biggest providers in the sector, combined have locked in about 4.3 million ETH. Their individual dominances are 12.8% for Coinbase, 7.6% for Kraken, and 6.3% for Binance. Clearly, even their combined dominance at 26.6% is still lesser than Lido’s on its own.

ETH Price

At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading around $1,600, up 6% in the last week.
View full text