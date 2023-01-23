copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2023-01-23)
Binance
2023-01-23 12:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.87% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,288 and $23,083 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,906, up by 0.53%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SNM, AXS, and GMT, up by 120%, 36%, and 26%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Secret Network Africa and Cryptocurrency Academy Kenya Collaborate for Blockchain and Crypto Adoption
- Crypto Gaming Token AXS Surges 40% Ahead of $64 Million Token Unlock
- Cardano Network Quickly Recovers After Brief Node Outage
- Aptos Token Prices Double in Two Weeks Amid Strong NFT Interest
Market movers:
- ETH: $1636.67 (+0.72%)
- BNB: $306.5 (+1.22%)
- XRP: $0.423 (+4.63%)
- ADA: $0.3778 (-0.92%)
- DOGE: $0.08986 (+4.85%)
- SOL: $24.62 (-1.16%)
- MATIC: $1.0082 (+1.12%)
- DOT: $6.414 (+2.48%)
- SHIB: $0.00001214 (+0.33%)
- LTC: $92.34 (+3.92%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text