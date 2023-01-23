Binance Market Update (2023-01-23)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.87% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,288 and $23,083 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,906, up by 0.53%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SNM , AXS , and GMT , up by 120%, 36%, and 26%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: