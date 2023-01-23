Exchange
Secret Network Africa and Cryptocurrency Academy Kenya Collaborate for Blockchain and Crypto Adoption

Umair Younas - BlockchainReporter
2023-01-23 10:19
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Web3 adoption skyrockets as another partnership is taking place. This time, Cryptocurrency Academy Kenya and Secret Network Africa have collaborated to advance the broad-level adoption of the blockchain and Web3 world. In this initiative, both parties are endeavouring to provide specialized education and experience to interested organizations and individuals throughout the African jurisdiction.

Secret Network Africa Collaborates with Cryptocurrency Academy Kenya for Blockchain and Crypto Adoption

In a blog post, while revealing the news, Secret Network Africa mentioned that the platform is enthusiastic to declare the latest systematic collaboration with Cryptocurrency Academy. As per the platform, the respective partnership will permit it to link to the Crypto Community and – in turn – discover the latest methods to assist those living in Africa. The company mentioned that it will help African citizens to learn, discover as well as increase their tech potential.

It added that interested people can enhance their aptitude regarding blockchain and Web3 technology through the latest project. In recent times, Africa has emerged as a region where there is a massive demand for crypto and blockchain technology. Particularly, the previous year witnessed a great level of adoption in African countries like Nigeria. In general, the entire world is witnessing a wide-ranged crypto demand.

Nonetheless, notwithstanding the rapidly increasing interest in the blockchain and crypto spaces, several African residents are still deficient on some grounds. They do not have access to the required education and resources to completely comprehend and use the respective technology. This is the thing that indicates the need for the current collaboration, as mentioned by Secret Network Africa.

Platforms Intend to Spread Education and Awareness about Modern Financial Technologies

One of the prominent benefits offered by these technologies is the financial privacy of the consumers. The academic courses will make it easy for the learners to understand such concepts in line with the latest financial technologies. The platform revealed that Secret Africa is ready to speed up the adoption and development of privacy across the Web3 sector.

The essential goal of the company is to assist businesses in both the Web3 and Web2 worlds in taking benefit from the privacy technology of the platform. Cryptocurrency Academy, on the other hand, provides an online virtual forum for digital learning related to crypto and blockchain education. It operates within Africa as well as across the globe to expand financial freedom or wealth generation.

