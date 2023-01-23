Market Watch: AXS Soars 40% Overnight, Bitcoin Sits Close to $23K

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Market Watch: AXS Soars 40% Overnight, Bitcoin Sits Close to $23K

Jordan Lyanchev - CryptoPotato
2023-01-23 13:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
After tapping a few consecutive multi-month highs above $23,000, bitcoin has retraced slightly and has slipped below that line.
Dogecoin and Ripple are the best performers from the top 10 altcoins, while Axie Infinity has stolen the show from the mid-caps.

BTC Sits Beneath $23K

It was on January 9 when the primary cryptocurrency finally managed to decisively overcome $17,000 after weeks of unsuccessful attempts. Since then, the asset has never looked back and has added thousands of dollars.
The first week after that breakout saw the most substantial price increase in a while, as BTC skyrocketed to over $21,000 by the end of it. The beginning of the next one was rather calm, and it wasn’t until last Friday that the cryptocurrency initiated another leg up that resulted in breaking above $22,000 and even $23,000.
As such, bitcoin managed to chart its highest price tag since early September during the weekend at over $23,200. It has retraced by a few hundred dollars since then and trades just under $23,000 as of now, though.
Its market capitalization has slipped beneath $440 billion, and its market cap stands firm at 42% amid ongoing speculation on whether this price run is actually a bull trap.
BTCUSD. Source: TradingView

AXS Skyrockets 42%

Axie Infinity is today’s top performer, as its native cryptocurrency has soared by more than 40% on a daily scale. This means that AXS has tapped $13 for the first time in a while.
NEAR Protocol and Ethereum Classic are next in line from the mid-cap alts. The former is up by 9%, while the latter has pumped by 5% to $23.
Ripple and Dogecoin stand out from the larger-cap alts with similar gains of 4%. Consequently, XRP trades at 0.42, while the first-ever memecoin sits close to $0.09.
OKB and SOL have retraced the most from the top 10, by 4.5% and 2.7%, respectively.
Nevertheless, the cumulative market cap of all crypto assets is close to $1.050 trillion.
Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: Quantify Crypto
The post Market Watch: AXS Soars 40% Overnight, Bitcoin Sits Close to $23K appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text