Crypto Gaming Token AXS Surges 40% Ahead of $64 Million Token Unlock

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Gaming Token AXS Surges 40% Ahead of $64 Million Token Unlock

Omkar Godbole - CoinDesk
2023-01-23 07:51
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Play-to-earn giant Axie Infinity's AXS cryptocurrency is rallying despite the impending unlocking of millions of dollars worth of tokens.
AXS has gained over 40% in the past 24 hours, reaching a four-month high of $13.94, according to CoinDesk data.
The dollar value locked in the number of open contracts in perpetual futures tied to AXS has soared by 156% to $104 million in the past 24 hours, per Coinalyze. An increase in open interest alongside a price rally indicates an influx of new money on the bullish side.
Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based trading and battling game that allows players to collect, breed, raise, battle and trade token-based creatures known as "axies," which are digitized as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Axie infinity shards or AXS is a governance token of the Axie Infinity game.
The latest positive market action may seem confounding, as some 4.8 million AXS tokens ($64 million at the current price of $13.31) – the equivalent of 1.8% of the cryptocurrency's total supply of 270 million – will be freed up later Monday, according to data source TokenUnlocks.
Unlocks are considered bearish catalysts that free up liquidity and open doors for investors to lock in profits. Tokens are locked up to prevent the big bag holders – usually early investors or even the project's team members – from selling their coins all at once and causing price dumps.
According to Flex Hartmann, managing partner at crypto investment firm Hartmann Capital, the confounding rally results from the hope that the Axie team will announce a positive catalyst to counteract the bearish impact of the token unlock.
"Over the last 12 months crypto teams have started building a track record for saving big announcements for unlock days. It's happened so consistently that people now expect a bullish catalyst around unlocks," Hartmann told CoinDesk.
Substack publication Unlocks Calendar recently made a similar observation.
"As we experience positive market momentum, teams with upcoming unlocks will release good news that they withheld for months when the market was dead," Unlocks Calendar tweeted on Jan. 14. "The goal would be riding positive market moves to pump the price just before unlocks."
AXS is one of the several cryptocurrencies gaining ground ahead of the token unlock. Decentralized perpetuals-focused exchange dYdX's cryptocurrency has jumped 64% this month, outperforming market leaders bitcoin and ether, despite a looming unlock on Feb. 2. APT, the native cryptocurrency of layer 1 blockchain Aptos, also rallied 40% in the week leading up to its token unlock that took place on Jan. 12. The cryptocurrency's price has doubled to $13 since then.
"The market has become so reflexive that people buy in anticipation of unlock news," Hartmann said, calling the new trend of releasing good news along with the token unlocks unethical.
"I view this new trend as fairly unethical as you are creating a buzz to help your investors unload on retail [investors] who are unaware of things like unlocks," Hartmann told CoinDesk.
Some observers have long argued that the impact of unlocks accentuate the prevailing market trend. "Large unlocks of tokens are a complex event that interface with market psychology. Simply put, large unlocks can be bullish catalysts in bulls, and bearish catalysts in bears. They unlock liquidity to continue the prevailing trend," Chris Burniske, co-founder of New York-based crypto-focused venture firm Placeholder tweeted in April 2021, explaining the bullish reactions to token unlocks that took place in early 2021.
Back then, a bull frenzy had gripped the market with bitcoin hitting new record highs almost every other week. The market has seen a bull revival this month, with leading cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ether rallying 35% each.
AXS has rallied over 100% this month. (TradingView/CoinDesk)
AXS has gained over 100% this month, topping the 200-day simple moving average for the first time since 2020. The bull revival is yet to rekindle interest in the gaming platform.
Data from the gaming statistics website ActivePlayer show Axie has had 432,001 live players count in the past 30 days, the lowest since Oct. 2020. The gaming platform consistently had more than 2 million players between September 2021 and May 2022.
The active player count had dropped to lowest since Oct 2020. (ActivePlayer) (ActivePlayer)
View full text