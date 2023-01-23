Cardano Network Quickly Recovers After Brief Node Outage

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Cardano Network Quickly Recovers After Brief Node Outage

Shaurya Malwa - CoinDesk
2023-01-23 07:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Cardano network saw a brief outrage on Sunday that was automatically fixed within minutes with no singular root cause determined as of writing time, developers wrote in a GitHub post.

Several developers reported the error on GitHub but said all nodes were restarted automatically.

Block producing nodes were temporarily affected, a Telegram broadcast message shows. Nodes are network stakeholders that maintain and process transactions on any blockchain and are very essential to any network’s upkeep.

“There was a brief period of degradation,” Rick McCracken, a developer building staking tools for Cardano, tweeted. “Most nodes impacted had gracefully recovered. No network restart was required.”

  
A few hours ago over half of all #Cardano nodes went offline. This is why decentralization matters. pic.twitter.com/NXDVyKy8ep
— Tom Stokes (@eUTxO_pro) 
  January 22, 2023

Blockchain nodes have previously gone offline on networks such as Solana, with one such instance causing the entire Solana network to for over seven hours last May, as CoinDesk reported. In a separate instance in 2021, Solana validators had to restart the network to troubleshoot a network stoppage.

Reasons for node failure can range from an overload of transactional activity to faulty code. However, a quick fix may indicate strong fundamentals for the affected network. The Cardano community is cheering the quick revival, calling it evidence of Cardano being a better blockchain than Solana, which took several hours to restore the network when it faced multiple outages in 2022.

"The real takeaway for me is how impressively resilient the cardano network is. Something took down ~60% of nodes and the network recovered in a few minutes, and continued producing blocks throughout," Pi Lanningham, chief technology officer of Cardano-based decentralized exchange SundaeSwap, tweeted.

Cardano’s native ADA tokens are up nominally in the past 24 hours, CoinDesk data shows.

View full text