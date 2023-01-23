Aptos Token Prices Double in Two Weeks Amid Strong NFT Interest

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Aptos Token Prices Double in Two Weeks Amid Strong NFT Interest

Shaurya Malwa - CoinDesk
2023-01-23 06:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

What bear market?

Layer 1 blockchain Aptos’ APT tokens is up 250% in just 14 days even as the broader crypto market grapples with bankruptcies, lawsuits and a decline in overall sentiment.

The tokens command a market capitalization of over $2.3 billion on Monday, making Aptos the 30th-most valued network based on current token supply, and have a fully diluted valuation of $14 billion based on their total supply.

Prices trade just shy of $14 on Monday, up from last week’s $7 and over 300% from November’s $3 lows, per CoinDesk data. The move was primarily led by spot tokens, as APT futures markets remained relatively muted.

NFT markets on Aptos appear to have contributed to that growth. Data from Aptos NFT marketplace Topaz show collections such as Aptomingos – a set of comic flamingos – and Aptos Monkeys attracted tens of thousands in trading volume in the past 24 hours, with the minimum prices of several NFT projects rising in the past week.

Some popular traders on Crypto Twitter expect interest in Aptos NFTs to surge in the coming days. Flipping NFTs – a term for quick buying and selling of an asset – built on the network have steadily become trendy among opportunistic traders, several tweets by various community members suggest.

  
You're about to see a bunch of Aptos NFTs flood the market over the next few days/weeks imo.Where there's a massive pump, there's [sudden] massive interest and innovation.It's all genuine and we're all here for the uhhh tech.
— Loma (@LomahCrypto) 
  January 22, 2023

The Aptos mainnet was launched on Oct.18 to reasonable scrutiny and technical difficulties. Some criticized the way APT tokens were distributed: Investors and the Aptos Foundation received almost half the 1 billion tokens issued, leading to concerns that investors and the foundation could potentially liquidate their tokens, which would trigger a negative market reaction.

The team, on its part, defended the token distributions citing adequate lock-up periods put in place to prevent any large investor from dumping thier holdings en masse. "Our goal when we designed the tokenomics was to create something that fairly represents the community," Aptos CEO Mo Shaikh told CoinDesk in an interview.

"If you look at our tokenomics distribution, we have among the lowest across any blockchain for investors. ... It's among the most fair that we have seen even compared to other projects,” Shaikh claimed at the time.

View full text