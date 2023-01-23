Ethereum and Cardano have always been at loggerheads. The two blockchain network’s development activity has been pitted against each other even before the former’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). Needless to say, Ethereum and Cardano went on to become the blockchains with the most active developers in 2022, with 223 and 151 average daily devs throughout the year.

According to the latest report by DappRadar, Ethereum saw the smallest decrease of 9.37% in active developers and managed to retain its dominance. Cardano’s developer count declined by 26.47% from the previous year.

Developer activity indicates the blockchain’s health and growth. As explained by DappRadar, the metric gives an insight into the level of interest and engagement by devs, which is crucial “for the development of new features, increased security, network effects, innovation, and thus, adoption.”

Apart from the established players, three modular blockchains, namely Polkadot, Kusama, and Cosmos, completed the top 5.

The developer activity in Polkadot and Kusama increased by 16,06% and 12,80%, respectively, attracting 129 daily active devs on average. Cosmos, on the other hand, recorded 117 average daily developers.

Meanwhile, Solana and Internet Computer (ICP) saw the most significant increase in active devs in 2022. Since the previous year, the two blockchain networks surged by 1,320% and 1,050%, respectively.

The report also stated that Solana looks promising despite being the most impacted in the FTX-induced drawdown.

The average number of daily active developers on the blockchain noted a decline of 31.4% over the past 30 days and continued to attract an average of 69 daily active developers.

The post Ethereum and Cardano Record Highest Level of Developer Activity in 2022: DappRadar appeared first on CryptoPotato.