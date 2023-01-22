Binance Market Update (2023-01-22)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, down by -0.33% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,600 and $23,365 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,786, down by -0.56%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STG , BOND , and MAGIC , up by 43%, 34%, and 33%, respectively.

Market movers: