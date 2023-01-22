copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-01-22)
Binance
2023-01-22 12:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, down by -0.33% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,600 and $23,365 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,786, down by -0.56%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STG, BOND, and MAGIC, up by 43%, 34%, and 33%, respectively.
Market movers:
- ETH: $1624.97 (-1.35%)
- BNB: $302.8 (-0.16%)
- XRP: $0.4042 (-1.10%)
- ADA: $0.3813 (+4.75%)
- DOGE: $0.0857 (-1.36%)
- SOL: $24.91 (-1.15%)
- MATIC: $0.9971 (-1.41%)
- DOT: $6.255 (+0.92%)
- SHIB: $0.00001209 (-0.49%)
- LTC: $88.85 (-0.31%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- STG/BUSD (+43%)
- BOND/BUSD (+34%)
- MAGIC/BUSD (+33%)
