Binance Charity Set to Fund Over 30,000 Web3 Education Scholarships in 2023

Semilore Faleti - Bitcoinist
2023-01-23 09:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Binance Charity – the philanthropic branch of the Binance Exchange – has announced its plan to provide over 30,000 Web3 education scholarships as part of its Binance Scholar Program. 

According to an official blog post on the crypto exchange’s website, Binance Charity revealed it has processed over 82,000 applications to the Binance Scholar Program since the launch of the initiative back in July 2022.

So far, 67,155 of these applications have been approved for funding, with 36,500 slots awarded back in 2022, while the remaining 30,655 places are to be allocated in 2023.

“The response to our Web3 education projects has been unprecedented, showing the keen appetite of so many people to learn about blockchain, De-Fi [sic], NFTs, coding and much more,” said Helen Hai, Head of Binance Charity Foundation. 

The Binance Scholar Program

The Binance Scholar Program serves as a platform that freely provides interested individuals with access to the necessary skills, knowledge and expertise required to pursue a career in the web3 space.

From the payment of tuition and course fees at top education institutions to the provision of work opportunities to gain experience, the BSP is designed to support its participants in every stage of their Web3 career.

In implementing the BSP, Binance Charity disbursed over $2.2 million (in BUSD) in 2022 to prominent educational institutions and organizations from several countries, including Nigeria, Germany, Senegal, Australia, South Africa, France, Cyprus, Ukraine and Brazil. 

One of these educational institutions is the Nigerian-based tech school Utiva, which Binance Charity partnered with to fund the Web3 education of 50,000 students while providing 1,000 scholarship slots to an exclusive one-year intensive training program designed to help its participants gain employment in the blockchain industry.

Binance Charity also formed a collaboration with the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation and the popular tech community Lviv IT Cluster to assist Eastern Ukrainians who lost their jobs due to the ongoing war with Russia. Here, the scholarship program will focus on equipping these individuals with the skills needed to re-enter the job market. 

Other popular educational bodies and organizations involved in the scholarhip program include the University of Western Australia, the University of Nicosia in Cyprus, the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management (Blockchain Center) in Germany, the French-based tech school network Simplon, and the Women In Tech organization.

State Of The Crypto Market

In other news, the crypto market is still going strong, with many assets, including market giants Ethereum and Bitcoin, pulling off impressive profit margins in the last few weeks. The Binance Coin (BNB), native token of the Binance exchange, is one of these assets, having gained by 23.84% since the start of 2023.

At the time of writing, BNB is trading at $302.30, with a 0.57% loss in the last 24 hours based on data from CoinMarketCap. Its daily trading volume has gone down by 11.02%, resulting in a value of $645.25 million. That said, BNB remains the fourth largest cryptocurrency in the world, with a market cap of $47.72 billion.

BNBUSD trading at $302.2 | Source: BNBUSD Chart on Tradingview.com. 

