Binance Market Update (2023-01-21)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 6.95% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,956 and $23,340 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,916, up by 9.32%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include APT , API3 , and OP , up by 50%, 45%, and 37%, respectively.

Market movers: