MATIC Price Reacts As BitGo Launches Support for Polygon

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

MATIC Price Reacts As BitGo Launches Support for Polygon

Ikenna Ogu - CoinEdition
2023-01-20 17:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • BitGo has launched full support for the Polygon (MATIC) blockchain.
  • The support will enable BitGo to provide custodial and staking services for MATIC.
  • MATIC price jumped in reaction to the development but has continued with consolidation.
The digital assets trust and security company BitGo has launched full support for the Polygon (MATIC) blockchain. In an announcement, the Polygon team explained that the latest development will allow BitGo to offer Polygon’s native MATIC token in hot wallets and qualified custody. It will also enable MATIC holders to stake their ERC20 tokens and earn associated rewards.
According to the Polygon team, BitGo became attracted to Polygon because of the intrinsic qualities of the Polygon blockchain. As a Layer 2 protocol that runs on Ethereum, Polygon boasts fast speed, low gas fees, and security. Its Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm also shows the project’s commitment to carbon neutrality. The team claims that these are the factors behind the project’s widespread adoption.
Colin Butler, Global Head of Institutional Capital at Polygon Technology, said that the support from BitGo will only add to the already popular staking option among MATIC holders. He said: “Staking is extremely popular already amongst MATIC holders and we do not doubt that support from a leading custody provider like BitGo will only add to this.”
MATIC reacted to this news by bouncing off the trading session low of $0.9171, climbing up to $0.9610 within 14 hrs. However, the spike has faded as MATIC’s price looks to resume consolidation after the sustained rally since the beginning of the new year.
In a corroborating announcement by BitGo, Colin Fang, COO of the company said that offering more features for MATIC will enable BitGo to provide safer assets custody for investors. They will be also engaged with providing platforms with the necessary tools needed to build the future.
According to BitGo’s post, existing clients can start creating custodial wallets for both the native MATIC and ERC20 MATIC tokens on the Polygon and ETH chains respectively. This will enable them to access the staking options available on the platform.
The Polygon team recognizes BitGo as the first digital asset company to focus exclusively on institutional clients. They currently have over 1500 clients in 50 countries, including the world’s top cryptocurrency exchanges & platforms.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions, as well as all the information shared in this price prediction, are published in good faith. Readers must do their research and due diligence. Any action taken by the reader is strictly at their own risk. Coin Edition and its affiliates will not be held liable for any direct or indirect damage or loss.
The post MATIC Price Reacts as BitGo Launches Support for Polygon appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text