Shiba Inu (SHIB) Main Developer Hints At New Launch Date for Shibarium

Tadas Klimasevskis - DailyCoin
2023-01-20 18:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • Shibarium Beta was announced by SHIB developers last week.
  • Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen constant growth in total wallet count.
  • Transaction volume for SHIB has doubled following the news.
Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) main developer, Shytoshi Kusama, dropped another riddle for the SHIB Army to solve. The mysterious leading developer changed his Twitter profile bio to “Quickly learning to play the flute before putting Shibarium in a heart shaped box with a bow.” Soon after, Crypto Twitter speculated on what Mr. Kusama means.
Furthermore, crypto influencer Crypto Bezos contemplates that “Shibarium in a heart shaped box with a bow” is likely a reference to the upcoming Valentine’s Day on February 14th, 2023. This comes just a week after a piece of Shibarium’s code was shared on GitHub, while the devs confirmed Shibarium Beta would drop in the coming days.
I SMELL #Shibarium FEBRUARY 14th VALENTINES DAY LAUNCH DATERetweet if you agree LOOK AT @ShytoshiKusama NEW BIO @ShytoshiKusama is PUTTING #Shibarium IN A HEART SHAPED BOX WITH A BOW$SHIB #SHIB #SHIBA #ShibaInu #SHIBARMY #SHIBARMYSTRONG pic.twitter.com/jlN1LCjiPN
— Crypto Bezos (@BezosCrypto) January 20, 2023

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Inks 21.1% Weekly Returns

Following the news, the hype around Shibarium keeps building. Not only is it evident in Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) increased market value, but also the governance coin’s Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) $1 resistance line restoration. Indeed, the developer team announced at the beginning of the New Year that Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is going to be the only gas fee token on the soon-to-be-launched Layer-2 solution for Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Ecosystem.
At press time, #15 ranked Shiba Inu (SHIB), the main token of the system, is changing hands at $0.00001149, according to CoinGecko. The canine token managed to grow 3.7% in the last 24 hours, completing the second green week in a row with 21.1% gains in the last 7 days.
On the other hand, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) ranks just outside the TOP 100 by global market cap. At press time, the #111 ranked Shiba Inu’s $BONE trades at $1.44, according to CoinGecko. Marking an impressive 8.8% growth in the last 24 hours, the gas fee token for Shibarium is flourishing with 80% gains in the last 30 days. Naturally, the gas fee token is expected to grow further if the Layer-2 solution is smoothly launched without any more delays.
Hello #ShibArmy Hope you had a beautiful day "tending the Pine Tree of Life. Quickly learning to play the flute before putting Shibarium in a heart shaped box with a bow." @ShytoshiKusama pic.twitter.com/UrOcKj93Tj
— cheggy (@cheggy19) January 20, 2023

On the Flipside

  • The Valentine’s Day launch date for Shibarium is unconfirmed by the official team of SHIB Token.

Why You Should Care

Shiba Inu’s Layer-2 solution might be a game-changer for the ERC-20 token. Ultimately, Shibarium will lay the foundation for SHIB: The Metaverse and the blockchain version of Shiba Eternity.
