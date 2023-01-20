DeFi Forex to Cut Costs By 80%: Research

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

DeFi Forex to Cut Costs By 80%: Research

Ifeanyi Egede - BlockchainReporter
2023-01-20 15:56
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
According to a joint research paper published by Circle and Uniswap on January 19th, utilizing decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols in the foreign exchange market could potentially decrease the cost of remittances by up to 80%.
The research paper, entitled “On-chain Foreign Exchange and Cross-border Payments,” was authored by Austin Adams (Uniswap Data Scientist), Gordon Liao (Circle Chief Economist), and others.
The research paper’s authors analyzed the trading activity of Circle’s USDC and EUROC on Uniswap from July 2022 to January 2023. They discovered that the digital currency had a total transaction volume of $128 million, with certain days recording the trading activity of up to $8 million.
According to the research, during the period studied, USDC and EUROC traded at rates very close to exchange rates discovered in the large-scale forex market for the USD and EUR, respectively. The authors believe that the DeFi currency exchange provides a credible alternative to conventional forex, with competitive pricing and price efficiency, even though its trading activity is still relatively small.
The researchers seek to look into the potential cost reductions that could be realized in the foreign exchange market using decentralized finance protocols like Uniswap. To do this, they compared the costs associated with the conventional correspondent banking system of forex versus those related to DeFi forex.
The researchers used data from the World Bank to calculate the cost of a $500 remittance conducted via the international banking system. They then contrasted this price to purchasing a stablecoin (either USDC or EUROC) on an exchange, using Uniswap to exchange it for the other coin, transferring it to another individual, and having that person swap it back for the original currency on an exchange.
The researchers concluded that while the DeFi model does involve various fees, including exchange fees, network fees, DeFi trading fees, and costs associated with sending and receiving money from an exchange. According to the World Bank estimates, these fees are still significantly lower, up to 80%, than the average remittance cost.

DeFi Revolutionalizing World Financial Systems

Decentralized finance, or DeFi for short, is revolutionizing how we think about traditional financial systems. By leveraging blockchain technology and smart contracts, DeFi platforms can offer various financial services without the need for centralized intermediaries. This has led to an explosion of innovation in the space and a growing number of users drawn to the transparency, security, and accessibility of DeFi platforms.
One of the most exciting aspects of DeFi is the ability for anyone with an internet connection to access a wide range of financial services. This includes everything from lending and borrowing to trading and investing to insurance and savings. By removing the need for traditional intermediaries like banks and financial institutions, DeFi platforms can offer these services at significantly lower costs and with greater transparency.
Another key aspect of DeFi is smart contracts, which are self-executing contracts with the terms of the agreement directly written into lines of code. This allows for the automation of many financial processes and can help to reduce the risk of fraud and errors. Additionally, smart contracts can help ensure users’ privacy and security by storing all data on a decentralized blockchain network.
The growth of DeFi has been phenomenal, with the total value locked in DeFi platforms reaching over $30 billion in 2021, and the number of users on these platforms is growing at an equally rapid rate. This has led to an influx of institutional investors and traditional financial companies looking to get in on the action.
View full text