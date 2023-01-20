copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2023-01-20)
Binance
2023-01-20 12:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.98T, up by 1.19% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,659 and $21,220 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,961, up by 1.08%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FTT, HOOK, and VOXEL, up by 28%, 24%, and 20%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Beeple Collabs With Christie’s to Launch Beeple Studios
- Trump NFTs Surge 800%, Yuga Labs Blacklists NFT Exchanges
- Peter Thiel’s Fund Cashed Out $1B Worth Crypto After Holding for 8 Years: Fortune
- Metaverse to Bring ‘True Productivity’ to Industrial Environments: Davos 2023
- NFT Sales Topped 101 Million in 2022: DappRadar
Market movers:
- ETH: $1549.19 (+1.98%)
- BNB: $287.1 (-0.79%)
- XRP: $0.3912 (+1.72%)
- ADA: $0.335 (+1.27%)
- DOGE: $0.08094 (+0.37%)
- MATIC: $0.9469 (+1.90%)
- SOL: $21.13 (+0.91%)
- DOT: $5.76 (+0.65%)
- SHIB: $0.00001138 (+2.43%)
- LTC: $84.38 (+2.28%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- FTT/BUSD (+28%)
- HOOK/BUSD (+24%)
- VOXEL/BUSD (+20%)
View full text