Binance Market Update (2023-01-20)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.98T, up by 1.19% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,659 and $21,220 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,961, up by 1.08%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FTT , HOOK , and VOXEL , up by 28%, 24%, and 20%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: