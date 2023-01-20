Crypto Becomes Second Most Widely-owned Asset Class for Women: EToro Survey

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Becomes Second Most Widely-owned Asset Class for Women: EToro Survey

Cointelegraph By Ezra Reguerra
2023-01-20 08:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

While traditional asset classes fail to foster broader adoption among women, crypto seems to have found success in bringing women on board, according to a recent survey. 

Data sent to Cointelegraph by the eToro team highlighted that crypto is now the second most widely-owned asset class for women second only to cash. This comes from the results of eToro’s latest Retail Investor Beat, which surveyed around 10,000 global retail investors in 13 countries.

According to the survey results, there is a significant rise in crypto ownership among women. Data shows that ownership increased from 29% in the third quarter of 2022 to 34% in the last quarter. According to the eToro team, this suggests that crypto is "succeeding where traditional financial markets have sometimes failed" which is by bringing more women in.

Retail investors who owned crypto in 2022 Source: eToro

While crypto adoption among women has taken flight in the last quarter of 2022, ownership among men only increased by one percent in the same time period. 

Meanwhile, despite crypto being considered last year's worst-performing asset class, the overall amount of global investors owning crypto rose from 36% to 39% on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Apart from being driven by women jumping in, the data was also influenced by older investors buying the dip. Retail investors holding crypto aged 35-44 and 45-54 rose by 5% each, suggesting that older investors are also accumulating crypto.

As for the reasons why more investors are getting into crypto, 37% of the survey participants said that they are taking the opportunity to make high returns while 34% said that they believe in the power of blockchain and think crypto is a transformative asset class.

Apart from retail investors expressing their belief in blockchain technology by investing, businesses are also starting to do the same. On Jan. 12, CasperLabs found that among the 603 businesses that participated in a survey, 90% have already deployed blockchain in some capacity.

View full text