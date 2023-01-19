Metaverse to Bring ‘true Productivity’ to Industrial Environments: Davos 2023

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Metaverse to Bring ‘true Productivity’ to Industrial Environments: Davos 2023

Cointelegraph By Savannah Fortis
2023-01-19 17:19
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The metaverse continues to be a central talking point among leaders and decision-makers in global industries. For many, the vision of the future of the metaverse is not limited to a gamified version of reality.
At the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 in Davos, Switzerland, a panel of experts came together to discuss a global idea of an industrialized metaverse. With echoes of the industrial revolution, the industrialized metaverse will bring Web3 technologies and beyond into industries that are at play in everyday life.
“Deployment in the Industrialized Metaverse” started out with Abdullah Alswaha, the minister of communications and information technology in Saudi Arabia, expressing that the current reality of digital engagement doesn’t match up to its potential.
“The digital world that we live in today is not fit for purpose in the 21st century.”
Instead, it could, and arguably will be better off, leveling up the current digital communications for situations such as telework. Alswaha continued:
“I'm a big advocate of the metaverse that it's going to be the next wave of how immersive experiences work for consumers, enterprises, and the industry.”
Peggy Johnson, the CEO of AR company Magic Leap, said the industrial metaverse would only come into play when digital and physical worlds begin to merge:
“That's when it really comes to life and brings true productivity in these industrial environments.”
Åsa Tamsons, the senior vice president and head of business area technologies at Ericsson, said this technology is already at play with big use cases in the healthcare, automotive and consumer electronics industries.
Another example was in retail onboarding:
“Huge retail and consumer goods companies are working on how to use this metaverse technology to improve and shorten the time for employee onboarding and training.”
When explicitly asked about metaverse technology in real-time situations in the healthcare industry Dr. Bernd Montag the CEO of Siemens Healthineers said although there are use cases, healthcare needs more time to catch on.
He clarified why the healthcare industry might be seen as being behind digitally.
“It is that you want to have ultimate safety. You want to have ultimate trust. This is sometimes harder to solve and that is why the adoption also doesn't come in with a big bang.”
However, he did mention that the shift to augmenting surgery with 3D is happening, albeit “very gradually.”
Related: Metaverse to possibly create $5T in value by 2030: McKinsey report
Both Tamsons and Johnson highlighted the need for governmental involvement in the release of new technology within a massive industry. This comes down to many things such as safety and privacy.
She continued to say there should be a line between under- and over-regulation.
“I think that's the appropriate way to bring new technologies. You don't want to suppress innovation, but you also don't want to allow [it] out in the wild, without the proper constraints around it.”
At the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 new metaverse technology was showcased that could deploy touch and smell in digital reality, which has the potential to enhance interactions for both average and industrial usage in the near future.
View full text