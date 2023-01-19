copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-01-19)
Binance
2023-01-19 10:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, down by -2.33% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,401 and $21,660 over the past 24 hours. As of 10:28 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,771, down by -2.23%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include DATA, ENJ, and KAVA, up by 25%, 15%, and 8%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ether, Bitcoin Long Traders See $110M Liquidations on Bitzlato Induced Volatility
- Circle, Uniswap Research Says DeFi Can Solve $2 Trillion FX Risk Problem
- Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Falls Below $21K; Genesis Nears Bankruptcy Filing; Bitzlato Founder Arrested
- MakerDAO Favors Holding GUSD Stablecoin As Part of Reserve in Early Voting
Market movers:
- ETH: $1526.6 (-3.27%)
- BNB: $291.2 (-3.16%)
- XRP: $0.3867 (-0.44%)
- ADA: $0.3326 (-4.12%)
- DOGE: $0.0811 (-5.73%)
- MATIC: $0.9431 (-4.97%)
- SOL: $21.26 (-5.43%)
- DOT: $5.767 (-2.83%)
- SHIB: $0.00001118 (-7.60%)
- LTC: $83.31 (-3.59%)
Top gainers on Binance:
