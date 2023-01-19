Ether, Bitcoin Long Traders See $110M Liquidations on Bitzlato Induced Volatility

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ether, Bitcoin Long Traders See $110M Liquidations on Bitzlato Induced Volatility

Shaurya Malwa - CoinDesk
2023-01-19 07:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

A notice on the U.S. Justice Department’s website about an oncoming crypto-related effort resulted in a steep sell-off on Wednesday, causing bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) to dip under newly-breached support levels before slightly recovering.

The U.S. Justice Department announced a major international cryptocurrency enforcement action at noon ET on Wednesday. That turned out to be a money laundering charge against Bitzlato, a little-known crypto exchange that is said to have illegally conducted $700 million in direct and indirect transfers in the last several years.

The time between the initial announcement and the actual news ended up being a hotbed for doomsayers.

Such sentiment was enough to trigger the steep fall. Bitcoin quickly tumbled some $1,000 to under $20,600 after touching a four-month high of about $21,550. Ether fell to $1,500 from over $1,600, with major tokens like XRP and cardano (ADA) following the brisk sliding.

CoinGlass data shows over $110 million worth of futures positions betting on the rise of bitcoin and ether were liquidated in the past 24 hours, representing over 76% of all futures trades. Dogecoin (DOGE) futures also racked up $9 million in liquidations, while solana (SOL) and aptos (APT) futures took on $8 million in losses apiece.

Out of $224 million in overall liquidations, crypto exchange OKX saw the majority of losses at $109 million, followed by Binance at $90 million.

Some analysts, however, were expecting an imminent pullback regardless of news-driven trading.

“The entire recent rally has been built on the backbone of continuous market shorts keeping funding low and prices being pushed up by forced liquidations and running stops,” markets analysts at crypto exchange Bitfinex analysts said in a note earlier this week.

“A pullback might be expected with a cautious approach from bulls,” they said, pointing to the “limited traders in the market, which is evident from the market depth remaining the same week-on-week.”

Bitcoin and ether remained steady in Asian trading hours on Thursday.

View full text