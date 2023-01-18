Davos Day 3 Shows Conflicting Visions for the Metaverse, CBDCs

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Davos Day 3 Shows Conflicting Visions for the Metaverse, CBDCs

Jack Schickler, Sandali Handagama - CoinDesk
2023-01-18 21:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
DAVOS, Switzerland – Conversations around blockchain on day three of Davos show architects of the metaverse are still trying to figure out what exactly it is – and regulators hinting central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) could potentially do more harm than good to the global economy.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) released two reports on the metaverse on Wednesday. In an effort to encompass the broad – and at times vague – concept of the metaverse, the reports set it up as “an immersive, interoperable and synchronous digital world that will change how we interact, work and play.”
Despite the hype around the metaverse, propelled by Facebook’s transformation into Meta back in 2021, the world has yet to witness or experience anything concrete.
“It's an evolving concept. One that doesn’t have a standard definition yet,” said Cathy Li, head of media, entertainment and sport at WEF, during a Wednesday press conference.
Open-ended questions about how the metaverse should be regulated also require extensive testing, said Huda Al Hashimi, deputy minister of cabinet affairs for strategic affairs in the United Arab Emirates, at the same event.
“We also see that regulators will be acting more like referees rather than gatekeepers. And that code of conduct will actually take precedence over formulating policies,” Al Hashimi said.
Later on Wednesday, a panel heard two very different visions for the metaverse.
One came from Meta, whose Chief Product Officer Chris Cox said he believes that “one day that platform will become as important as the smartphone.”
Cox likened the metaverse he’s building to Meta’s other social media asset, Instagram, which is “focused on giving tools to creators and builders.” It will include “spaces that are self-consistent, oftentimes offered by big companies,” as well as startups and shops, he said.
He conceded, however, that the difficulty would be jumping from one ecosystem to another, with the ease with which you can go from, say, Wikipedia to Google Maps online, without losing coherence or connectivity. “Part of what doesn’t exist yet for the metaverse is the hyperlink,” Cox said.
For fellow panelist Neal Stephenson, the influential sci-fi author, it’s clear what kind of model is needed.
“It doesn’t happen unless you create an open system analogous to the early internet, [where] anyone interested can latch on to a shared protocol,” said Stephenson, who coined the term “metaverse” in his 1992 novel Snow Crash. “Right now the image one has about Facebook, it’s very much a centralized top-downish organization.”
(Keen to show no hard feelings, Cox invited his co-panelist to grab a coffee after the panel; Stephenson appeared to politely decline.)
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “It’s Davos with no legs. It’s very cool” – Nicholas Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of The Atlantic, plugs WEF Metaverse at the the Global Collaboration Village.

Pros and cons of virtual fiat

Making different digital ecosystems interact was, in a different way, also a topic for central bankers, who joined with financial infrastructure bosses inside the Congress Centre to discuss central bank digital currencies.
Interoperability, as it’s known in the jargon, comes with plenty of difficulties, the discussion noted – not least as central banks don’t always trust each other. The obstacles as they apply to CBDCs are often about conflicting governance and legal systems rather than technology, South African central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago told the panel.
The panelists’ comments suggested there’s still a long way to go in getting benefits from virtual fiat – and plenty of ways in which it could actually end up damaging the world economy.
“It is crucial that when we come up with new innovations, these can scale and these can guard against the potential cost of having digital islands,” said Javier Perez Tasso, chief executive officer of SWIFT, the messaging service used for making interbank transfers. Instead of unifying payments systems, central bank digital currencies (CBDC) could lead to further fragmentation, Tasso said.
There have been some limited success stories in trying out CBDCs for settlements both for interbank and retail settlements – but they have their limits. Amir Yaron, an Israeli central bank governor, spoke glowingly of a trial he’s carrying out to enable cross-border retail payments with Sweden and Norway.
But he admitted it hasn’t yet cracked the problem of anti-money laundering checks, one of the main reasons why cross-border payments using correspondent banking can be so slow and expensive in practice. There’s also a question about who will build any international hub – and whether it will be a grouping of central banks, the International Monetary Fund or some private sector company that wins the prize.
Lieve Mostrey of clearinghouse Euroclear, which is also taking part in a trial to tokenize government bonds with the French central bank, warned there were costs to such experiments involving instantaneous payments such as potential liquidity losses that could end up delaying trades, especially if the transition to any new system isn’t smooth. “It's about interoperability,” Mostrey said. “If we don't get that right, I think migration simply becomes impossible.”
View full text