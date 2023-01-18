Exchange
Deal Box Launches $125M Blockchain and Web 3 Venture Fund

Cointelegraph By Zhiyuan Sun
2023-01-18 17:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
According to a press release published on Jan. 18, U.S.-based capital markets advisory and token offering platform Deal Box has launched a new $125 million venture capital arm dedicated to blockchain and Web 3.0 startups. The fund, dubbed Deal Box Ventures, will invest in companies categorized in the emerging growth, real estate, fintech, funtech, and social impact fields. Commenting on today's development, Thomas Carter, founder and chairman of Deal Box, said:
"Deal Box Ventures is an important milestone in our journey to invest in the most promising and disruptive blockchain startups, providing them with the tools and funding ecosystem they need to be successful by simplifying and reimagining traditional financing models."
As part of initial Web 3.0 investments, Deal Box has completed purchased stakes in Total Network Services, Rypplzz, and Forward-Edge AI. Rypplzz uses blockchain to connect digital and physical objects for location-based experiences. Forward-Edge AI says it uses the namesake technology to try to improve the human condition, while Total Network Services claims to have developed a blockchain UCID (Universal Communication Identifier) to improve supply chain security.
Cointelegraph previously reported that blockchain venture capital funding in 2022 surpassed 2021 despite the ongoing bear market. A total of $36.1 billion was raised for the industry during the year, compared to $30.3 billion for 2021.
Before launching its venture arm, Deal Box specialized in providing startup entrepreneurs with legal, accounting, and capitalization table advisories. One aspect of its focus is digital securities, where firms gain access to investor capital via the issuance of tokenized bonds or equity. Founded in 2005, the firm says it has over 500 clients.
