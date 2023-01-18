In recent news, the Optimism blockchain has seen a significant increase in the number of non-fungible token (NFT) mints, reaching a 4-month high. Over 100,000 NFTs have been minted on the low-cost and lightning-fast Ethereum L2 blockchain.

Over 100K NFTs were minted on Optimism, making a 4-month high in terms of daily NFT mints.@DuneAnalytics dashboard by @superamscom. pic.twitter.com/y9FLWUl0xg — NFTgators (@NFTgators) January 18, 2023

This surge in NFT mints can also be seen in the popularity of the Optimism Quests NFTs. In the past two weeks alone, the number of users with 10 or more Optimism Quests NFTs has grown by 67.4%, now reaching 99.3K users.

In the past 2 weeks, the amount of users with 10 Optimism Quests NFT mints has grown by 67.4%, now at 99.3K users. pic.twitter.com/L8PAvDVpvz — NFTgators (@NFTgators) January 1, 2023

The growing interest in NFTs and their use cases is a trend that has been on the rise in the crypto space. Many believe that the uniqueness and scarcity of NFTs, combined with their ability to represent digital assets such as art, music, and collectibles, make them a valuable addition to the crypto market.

The Optimism blockchain, with its low costs and fast speeds, is well-positioned to take advantage of this trend and provide a platform for creators and collectors to showcase and trade their digital assets and was recently onboarded on the Nxyz web3 platform that enables lightning-fast data infrastructure for blockchains.

Overall, the recent surge in NFT mints on the Optimism blockchain is a positive sign for the future of NFTs in the crypto space and highlights the potential for the Optimism blockchain to play a key role in this growing market.

Follow our On-Chain NFTs section to get daily NFT insights you won’t get anywhere else.

The post Optimism Blockchain Sees Surge in NFT Mints appeared first on NFTgators .