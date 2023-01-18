Optimism Blockchain Sees Surge in NFT Mints

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Optimism Blockchain Sees Surge in NFT Mints

Jess Kar - NFT Gators
2023-01-18 19:19
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
In recent news, the Optimism blockchain has seen a significant increase in the number of non-fungible token (NFT) mints, reaching a 4-month high. Over 100,000 NFTs have been minted on the low-cost and lightning-fast Ethereum L2 blockchain.
Over 100K NFTs were minted on Optimism, making a 4-month high in terms of daily NFT mints.@DuneAnalytics dashboard by @superamscom. pic.twitter.com/y9FLWUl0xg
— NFTgators (@NFTgators) January 18, 2023
This surge in NFT mints can also be seen in the popularity of the Optimism Quests NFTs. In the past two weeks alone, the number of users with 10 or more Optimism Quests NFTs has grown by 67.4%, now reaching 99.3K users.
In the past 2 weeks, the amount of users with 10 Optimism Quests NFT mints has grown by 67.4%, now at 99.3K users. pic.twitter.com/L8PAvDVpvz
— NFTgators (@NFTgators) January 1, 2023
The growing interest in NFTs and their use cases is a trend that has been on the rise in the crypto space. Many believe that the uniqueness and scarcity of NFTs, combined with their ability to represent digital assets such as art, music, and collectibles, make them a valuable addition to the crypto market.
The Optimism blockchain, with its low costs and fast speeds, is well-positioned to take advantage of this trend and provide a platform for creators and collectors to showcase and trade their digital assets and was recently onboarded on the Nxyz web3 platform that enables lightning-fast data infrastructure for blockchains.
Overall, the recent surge in NFT mints on the Optimism blockchain is a positive sign for the future of NFTs in the crypto space and highlights the potential for the Optimism blockchain to play a key role in this growing market.
Follow our On-Chain NFTs section to get daily NFT insights you won’t get anywhere else.
The post Optimism Blockchain Sees Surge in NFT Mints appeared first on NFTgators .
View full text