DeFi Should Complement TradFi, Not Attack It: Ava Labs CEO | Davos 2023

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

DeFi Should Complement TradFi, Not Attack It: Ava Labs CEO | Davos 2023

Cointelegraph By Savannah Fortis
2023-01-18 13:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Decentralized finance (DeFi) is on its way from becoming a small niche within the financial industry to something traditional finance (TradFi) is trying to incorporate.
In an interview with Cointelegraph at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Emin Gun Sirer, the co-founder and CEO of Ava Labs, spoke on DeFi’s role in TradFi ecosystems and what users can expect in a future where both are on center stage.
Sirer stressed that the purpose of DeFi is not to attack or be an enemy to TradFi, but rather complement it, at least initially.
“I don’t think DeFi is meant to attack TradFi. DeFi is supposed to complement TradFi, at least initially," argues @avalabsofficial's @el33th4xor when asked by Cointelegraph's reporter @gazza_jenks at the @wef in Davos. Do you agree about his thoughts on DeFi's purpose? #CTWEF23 pic.twitter.com/BH2VPV2po2
— Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) January 17, 2023
The Ava Labs co-founder highlighted that DeFi could offer services to people that TradFi doesn’t, especially when it comes to democratized access to financial services and platforms.
Sirer believes that the two will come together. However, this is a developing mindset in the DeFi space, as first-generation DeFi systems presented an alternative to TradFi.
According to Sirer, this is because these two financial worlds initially had different values, which are now merging.
“Now TradFi is understanding that, yes, [DeFi] has the transparency that we clamor, [they] can do safety tests on their systems because of the audit-ability of the systems they built, that we cannot do.”
A recent statement from an executive at Ripple also revealed an expectant attitude towards more TradFi adoption in 2023. This is also something industry insiders are looking at in terms of acquisitions of crypto companies by larger, legacy companies in the TradFi space.
From the DeFi side, Sirer says that those who will come out as visionaries are going to be the chains that absorb this growth.
Related: Trouble brewing for the US: Two-thirds of TradFi expects a 2023 recession
Despite the rosy forecast for a DeFi-TradFi merger, the space has seen a turbulent year. DeFi projects saw the highest number of attacks and exploits in 2022, with more projected for this 2023 year.
After the FTX scandal, many outside the industry became even larger skeptics of what decentralized financial technologies can offer.
Sirer says that post-FTX, everyone needs to be reminded that this industry is here to stay, as well as this new asset class.
“There are many of us who dedicated our careers to scientific development in the blockchain space. We undertook all of the steps necessary to solve the scalability problems to solve the governance problems, the compliance problems that the space faced.”
DeFi is even being reimagined through an institutional lens, to benefit larger corporations in mainstream industries, including TradFi banks.
View full text