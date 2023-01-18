copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-01-18)
Binance
2023-01-18 12:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.99T, down by -0.02% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,019 and $21,611 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,209, down by -0.09%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include RPL, GAL, and SHIB, up by 39%, 21%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ethereum Layer 2 Network Optimism Sees Bump in Transactional Activity. Here's Why it Matters
- Blockchain’s Non-Crypto Applications Take Center Stage on Davos Day 2
- Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Holds Strength Above $21K, Congress' FTX Problem
Market movers:
- ETH: $1576.05 (+0.42%)
- BNB: $301.1 (-0.56%)
- XRP: $0.3893 (+0.31%)
- ADA: $0.3471 (-1.89%)
- DOGE: $0.08657 (+2.50%)
- MATIC: $0.9867 (-2.82%)
- SOL: $22.54 (-5.21%)
- DOT: $5.916 (-1.27%)
- SHIB: $0.00001244 (+17.69%)
- LTC: $86.3 (-1.93%)
Top gainers on Binance:
