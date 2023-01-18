Binance Market Update (2023-01-18)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.99T, down by -0.02% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,019 and $21,611 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,209, down by -0.09%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include RPL , GAL , and SHIB , up by 39%, 21%, and 18%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: