How Bitcoin’s Price Could Positively Affect the NFT Market

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

How Bitcoin’s Price Could Positively Affect the NFT Market

Danielle du Toit - CoinEdition
2023-01-18 13:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • BTC is comfortably trading above the very important $20k psychological level.
  • A positive performance for BTC could have a good effect on the NFT market.
  • The NFT trade count and volume has increased in the past as the price of BTC increases.
The crypto market leader Bitcoin (BTC) is showing some signs of recovery as the crypto is once again comfortably trading above the very important $20k psychological level. According to the crypto market tracking website CoinMarketCap, BTC is currently trading hands at $21,263.89 after a 0.70% price increase over the last 24 hours. The crypto king was also able to reach a high of $21,438.66 and a low of $21,109.59 over the same time period.
Bitcoin / Tether US 1D (Source: TradingView)
This boosted the crypto’s weekly performance as BTC is still in the green by more than 21% over the last seven days. BTC did, however, weaken against its biggest competitor, Ethereum (ETH)+ over the last day by about 0.47%.
On the other hand, BTC’s 24-hour trading volume is also in the green zone and now stands at $24,529,405,860 after a more than 3% increase since yesterday. The market leader’s market cap now stands at around $409,944,291,916.
BTC’s good performance over the last few days could mean good news for those interested in the NFT industry. A recent Tweet by the market intelligence firm explained how BTC’s positive performance could have a good effect on the NFT market.

NFT trade count & volume vs Bitcoin price (Source: Santiment)
According to the post, history shows that NFT tokens and assets typically garner big interest as the price of BTC recovers. Santiment also included a chart indicating how the NFT trade count and volume have increased in the past as the price of BTC increased.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions, as well as all the information shared in this price analysis, are published in good faith. Readers must do their own research and due diligence. Any action taken by the reader is strictly at their own risk. Coin Edition and its affiliates will not be held liable for any direct or indirect damage or loss.
How Bitcoin’s Price Could Positively Affect the NFT Market appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text