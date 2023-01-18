Binance Market Update (2023-01-18)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.99T, up by 0.48% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,019 and $21,611 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:21 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,271, up by 0.41%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include RPL , STEEM , and GAL , up by 51%, 27%, and 16%, respectively.

Market movers: