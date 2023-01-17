Exchange
Co-Founder of Twitter Funds Bitcoin Education In El Salvador

Coin Edition
2023-01-17 14:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • Jack Dorsey has provided funding to a Bitcoin educational organization based in El Salvador.
  • The Co-founder donated 14 BTC worth $250,000 to Nostr last year.
  • The former Twitter CEO had teamed up with Jay-Z last year to launch a Bitcoin Academy.
Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, marked his first act of crypto philanthropy earlier today when he donated to an educational organization that focuses on Bitcoin. The organization, which is based in El Salvador, received funding of 0.26 BTC from Dorsey.
Mi Primer Bitcoin, which translates to “My first Bitcoin”, is an organization that provides free education related to Bitcoin in El Salvador. The education program bears significance in the Central American nation, given its recent efforts to embrace the flagship cryptocurrency.
According to a tweet by Mi Primer Bitcoin, one of their node operators reached out to Dorsey on Nostr, seeking funding for the organization. Within minutes the former Twitter CEO had donated almost $6000 to the cause.
Jack Dorsey has publicly supported Bitcoin and has been a vocal proponent of decentralization. He has funded various ventures in the crypto industry, and his philanthropy in the crypto space is also well known.
Just last month, Dorsey donated almost 14 BTC which was worth approximately $250,000 to Nostr. Nostr is a decentralized messaging protocol, which was used to coordinate the funding for Mi Primer Bitcoin.
In June 2022, Jack Dorsey joined hands with the popular rapper Jay-Z to launch The Bitcoin Academy. The program, which was based in Brooklyn, New York, sought to educate the residents on ways to achieve financial freedom, with a particular focus on Bitcoin.
The duo collaborated on a Bitcoin Development Trust in February 2021, which focused on Bitcoin development in Africa and India. The trust initially received a 500 BTC endowment from Dorsey and Jay-z.
