Binance Market Update (2023-01-17)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.99T, up by 1.30% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,622 and $21,470 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,228, up by 1.95%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ACH , AMP , and VIDT , up by 30%, 24%, and 19%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

BNB Chain Completes 22nd BNB Burn

BNB Chain has completed its 22nd BNB burn and first quarterly burn of 2023. The burn includes the Auto-Burn as well as the Pioneer Burn Program.

Decentraland's MANA Soars On Its Collaboration With Australian Open

Decentraland’s MANA token's price increased dramatically as a result of its collaboration with the Australian Open and high GitHub activity.

European Union Postpones MiCA Vote to April

The European Union’s landmark new legislation, the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA), has been delayed due to technical reasons pushing the final vote till April.

China's Digital Yuan Used to Buy Securities for the First Time

The digital yuan (e-CNY), a digital token issued by the Bank of China, has been used to buy securities for the first time according to a local media outlet on Monday.



Market movers: