European Union Postpones MiCA Vote to April

The European Union’s landmark new legislation, the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA), has been delayed due to technical reasons pushing the final vote till April.

"MiCA is tabled to be voted by the plenary in April and to my knowledge, the delay is technical, caused by translating issues," confirmed an official familiar with the matter.

This would likely mean further delays in the landmark licensing regime for crypto companies within the bloc.

In November 2022, the EU delayed the vote to February 2023 and CoinDesk reported then that technical issues in the lengthy text could delay the start of licensing regime.

This is a developing story and will be updated.