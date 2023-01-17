NFT Collections of MAYC, BAKC, and BAYC Top 24-Hour Sales Volume with $10 Million in Sales

The 3 Yuga Labs NFT collections of MAYC, BAKC, and BAYC are currently leading the pack in terms of sales volume.

CryptoSlam on-chain NFT data shows: over the past 24 hours, these three collections have generated more than $10 million in revenue from 448 different transactions. This is a strong indication that the market for NFTs is booming and that these particular collections are in high demand among buyers.

The NFT collections of MAYC, BAKC, and BAYC are currently the top performers in 24-hour sales volume, with a combined total of more than $10 million from 448 different transactions.Data by @cryptoslamio. pic.twitter.com/pZpFWTJB16 — NFTgators (@NFTgators) January 17, 2023

NFT on-chain data provider, CryptoSlam, has today partnered with Forkast.News to introduce Forkast Labs, a new NFT data aggregation platform. The collaboration aims to establish a data intelligence and media platform that will assist in evaluating the real worth of web3 assets.

