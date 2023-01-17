Neowiz Holdings Expands Blockchain Business Potential In UAE With New Corporation

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Neowiz Holdings Expands Blockchain Business Potential In UAE With New Corporation

Harold - CoinCu
2023-01-17 14:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Neowiz Holdings recently established a local company in the UAE dedicated to blockchain business and will target the global market.
  • It is reported that the CEO of Neowiz is visiting Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, as a Korean-UAE economic delegation, seeking cooperation with local government agencies and enterprises in the blockchain business.
  • Neowiz is a well-known game company in South Korea. It was established in 1997. Its games include music games Tap Sonic, QQ Sonic, Crossfire, King of Battlefield and so on.
According to the Korean news site Newsis, Neowiz Holdings recently established a local corporation dedicated to the blockchain business in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is going to target the global market.
According to information technology (IT) industry sources, on January 17, Oh Seung-heon, CEO of Neowiz Holdings, is visiting Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, as a Korea-UAE economic delegation to seek cooperation with local government agencies and companies in the blockchain business.
Neowiz Holdings is seeking cooperation in the global business of NEOPIN, a blockchain open platform developed by its subsidiary Neofly in the UAE. Oh Seung-heon is also the CEO of Neofly.
Neofly has been preparing for a long time to target the global market with the Middle East as a bridgehead, and it is rumored that this effort led to this economic mission.
Neofly issued its own virtual asset Neopin (NPT) and listed it on domestic and foreign exchanges, and connected the ecosystem with games, metaverses, services, non-fungible tokens (NFT), etc., centering on DeFi (Decentralized Finance) services and is expanding.
To this end, it recently established a local corporation in Abu Dhabi, UAE, dedicated to the blockchain business. An official from Neofly said:
“We have been seeking to enter the global blockchain market based on the UAE, and after completing the establishment of a corporation in Abu Dhabi, there is a part of close consultation with UAE-related organizations. Visible results will come soon.”
The UAE declared a transition from an oil-based economy to a knowledge-based economy and, in July of last year, put forward the metaverse as a national key project. In September of last year, it made large-scale investments, such as opening and operating the headquarters of the Metaverse Department of Economy.
The metaverse industry is also closely related to blockchain technology. In particular, the Middle East region is concentrating its capabilities on building a digital innovation industry by advocating a “blockchain-friendly.”
Among them, Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, is focusing on revitalizing the global blockchain industry through the Abu Dhabi market, such as introducing digital asset regulations in 2018. It is attracting attention as a base for global IT companies to enter the Middle East.
An industry insider said:
“The Middle East region has future growth potential in virtual assets and blockchain technology. Recently, along with Singapore, it has been attracting attention from the IT industry as the center of the global blockchain industry.”
Since last year, large virtual asset exchanges and related companies, including Binance and Crypto.com, have been entering the UAE in earnest. WeMade, which develops blockchain game businesses, also announced that it had established a blockchain corporation in Abu Dhabi.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
View full text