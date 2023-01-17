Crypto Whitehat Platform Immunefi Banned 15 ChatGPT-Generated Bug Reports. Here's Why

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Whitehat Platform Immunefi Banned 15 ChatGPT-Generated Bug Reports. Here's Why

Shaurya Malwa - CoinDesk
2023-01-17 08:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has stirred the hornet’s nest since its launch with the Twitterverse readily commenting on how the software could eventually create code, write stories, steal jobs and even fight wildfires.

But the crypto platform Immunefi is having none of that. The bounty-paying whitehat – a term for individuals who hack products with the goal of patching security instead of theft – banned 15 users last week who submitted ChatGPT-regenerated reports on the platform, albeit to mixed sentiment.

  
#ImmunefiStatsWe've permanently banned 15 people so far for submitting ChatGPT reports.
— Immunefi (@immunefi) 
  January 11, 2023

Immunefi developers told CoinDesk that the platform’s reasoning on the subject is crystal clear for now.

“There’s a difference between something like GitHub Copilot and ChatGPT. With the former, you are driving the process, and the role of Copilot is offering useful suggestions in context, which you accept or reject as you write your program,” Immunefi told CoinDesk in a Twitter message. “With the latter, you are using a single prompt to generate something that looks like a well-written bug report, but is nonsense when analyzed further.”

“This wastes the whitehat’s time, Immunefi’s time, and the projects’ time. That’s why we ban ChatGPT reports,” they added.

“It’s really an art,” developers further said, referring to the act of carefully writing a well-crafted bug report that clearly lays out issues and solutions for any exploit or bug.

Immunefi went a step ahead and asked ChatGPT itself why the software shouldn’t be used for generating bug reports, to a “satisfying response.”

  
Here's ChatGPT on why you shouldn't use ChatGPT to generate and submit bug reports.Additional reminder that submitting ChatGPT bug reports on Immunefi will get you banned because the output is never accurate or relevant. pic.twitter.com/nOvVOmQVmG
— Immunefi (@immunefi) 
  January 4, 2023

The bug bounty platform has over $135 million in rewards available for whitehats who find out vulnerabilities on decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. It claims to have paid out more than $60 million in bounties and says the service has saved an estimated $25 billion in user funds.

As such, Immunefi said it would continue to monitor ChatGPT-generated reports even as they eventually get more sophisticated. “There are a lot of very obvious tells. If you play around with ChatGPT, you’ll start to see a lot of patterns in the output,” developers said.

“For example, no regular whitehat would go out of their way to waste their time submitting a long, nicely written, and well-structured bug report that has no relation to a project’s smart contracts at all,” they added.

But that’s not to say they would ever not consider unbanning the use of AI-generated bug reports in the future.

“We will keep an eye out for the development of AI tools, and we will consider unbanning their use if they are ever capable of generating real bug reports.” For now, however, it’s ban time.

View full text