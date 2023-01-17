Brazil’s Second-Largest Private Bank Tokenizes A BRL 10 Million Bank Credit Note

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Brazil’s Second-Largest Private Bank Tokenizes A BRL 10 Million Bank Credit Note

Harold - CoinCu
2023-01-17 10:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Bradesco, the second largest private bank in Brazil, launched the first tokenized bank credit instrument last Friday.
  • Transactions totaling 10 million Brazilian reals were completed under the regulatory sandbox operated by the Brazilian Central Bank.
  • According to Bradesco, this was the first financial market tokenization transaction regulated by the central bank. The bank acted as the originator and distributor of the bonds.
According to CoinDesk Brasil, Bradesco, the second largest private bank in Brazil, launched the first tokenized bank credit instrument last Friday.
Transactions totaling 10 million Brazilian reals ($1.95 million) were completed under the regulatory sandbox operated by the Central Bank of Brazil, the bank said in a statement, adding that it was the first such transaction to be regulated by the central bank financial market tokenization operations. The bank acted as the originator and distributor of the bonds.
Tokenize means transforming physical assets or products from the traditional financial market into cryptoassets registered on the blockchain, a kind of digital ledger that serves as the basis for cryptocurrency projects.
“The pilot operation has an innovative character for Bradesco by transforming physical assets or traditional financial products into digital assets,” said Edson Moreto, executive director of Bradesco.
Paulo Oliveira, CEO of Bolsa OTC Brasil, said in a statement that the CCB tokenization “occurs at a decisive moment for the development of the digital asset market in the country and in the world.”
Recently, several banks have entered the country’s tokenization industry. Santander sold 40 million Brazilian reals ($7.8 million) in tokenized bonds to Indigo, a parking management firm, in December, also as a part of the sandbox of the Brazilian Central Bank.
According to previous news, in July 2022, Itaú Unibanco, the country largest private bank, announced the launch of Itaú Digital Assets, its own tokenization platform. In addition to tokenization, the company also offers crypto custody and token-as-a-service (TaaS) products.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
View full text