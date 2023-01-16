SOL Overtakes MATIC By Market Cap, What’s Next For DOGE?

Solana overtook Polygon by market cap for some time.

Crypto market capitalization hits $1 trillion.

SOL is currently trading at $23, a major rise from $8 at the end of 2022.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, Solana (SOL) took over Polygon (MATIC) for a brief time with a total market cap worth $8,646,177,569. However, Polygon soon reclaimed its place with a market capitalization of $8,669,549,784. At the time of writing, SOL’s market cap stands at $8,636,881,477.

Moreover, the crypto rally over the last two weeks has pushed the industry’s total market capitalization to $1 trillion, for the first time since crypto exchange FTX’s downfall. Additionally, Bitcoin’s value increased by 27%, going from $16,500 to $21,000 in just two weeks. BTC’s market cap hit $400 billion with its dominance going back up to 41%.

However, Bitcoin is not the only digital asset on the rise. The majority of altcoins including Solana, Polkadot, Polygon, Avalanche, and more are experiencing a heavy rise in their prices.

While Solana was impacted the most in Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto shakeout, SOL has almost tripled in value surging to $23 after a debating $8 at the end of 2022.

On the other hand, $SHIB’s new meme coin BONK is suffering a downtrend after being on the rise by 787% since its launch. Currently, it is down by 56% from a seven-day high of $0.000002 last Sunday to a low of $0.00000088 on Friday.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu has also spiked in the last few days, nevertheless down by 88% from its all-time high of $0.000086. Simultaneously, its competitor DOGE marked more than 16% gains from a seven-day low of $0.077 on Tuesday to a high of $0.092 on Monday.

