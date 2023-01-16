Polygon Heads to Davos 2023 With Price Action Looking Good

Polygon will be participating in the World Economic Conference (WEF), Davos 2023.

At the conference, Polygon’s stand will be at Hub Culture’s tech lounge.

The price of Polygon (MATIC) has been rising in 2023, suggesting rekindled adoption pressure.

Polygon has officially confirmed its participation at the 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF), Davos 2023. In a recent tweet, the blockchain project based its involvement on the belief that Web3 creates a more equitable future. Polygon aims to join conversations at Davos on the benefits of blockchain.

Davos conference is a yearly event that attracts business and government leaders from more than 100 countries. It is held in the Alpine town of Davos, Switzerland, and this year, the event will run from 16 to 20 January 2023.

The polygon team affirmed its pursuit of the mass adoption of public blockchains. According to them, access to blockchain infrastructure should be considered a human right issue. Their participation in Davos 2023 leans toward creating an infrastructure to achieve this goal.

Polygon is currently the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. It has existed among the top cryptocurrencies since it launched in 2017. The price of Polygon has been up since the beginning of 2023, suggesting rekindled interest in the project.

At $0.99, Polygon has gained 3.12% in the last 24 hours and 15% in the past week. Since the beginning of the year, Polygon’s price has gained over 33%, responding to renewed interest from the community.

Polygon’s focus is to improve aspects of the parent Ethereum blockchain by providing a more scalable ecosystem. Since its creation, Polygon has attracted over 7,000 decentralized applications (DApps), making it one of the most adopted layer 2 protocols.

Many DeFi projects run on Polygon and form a large part of the adoption seen on the platform over the years. Liquid staking, NFT financialization, and On-chain credits are leading the way in the next phase of Polygon’s adoption. An unofficial poll by the project shows that users are looking forward to more activities in these areas in 2023.

In Davos 2023, Polygon will be at Hub Culture’s tech lounge, where it plans to host a series of events throughout the conference. The project’s team will be on the ground to meet with participants who may want to know more about Polygon, including those looking toward joining their blockchain ecosystem.

