Polygon Heads to Davos 2023 With Price Action Looking Good

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Polygon Heads to Davos 2023 With Price Action Looking Good

Coin Edition
2023-01-16 17:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • Polygon will be participating in the World Economic Conference (WEF), Davos 2023.
  • At the conference, Polygon’s stand will be at Hub Culture’s tech lounge.
  • The price of Polygon (MATIC) has been rising in 2023, suggesting rekindled adoption pressure.

Polygon has officially confirmed its participation at the 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF), Davos 2023. In a recent tweet, the blockchain project based its involvement on the belief that Web3 creates a more equitable future. Polygon aims to join conversations at Davos on the benefits of blockchain.

Davos conference is a yearly event that attracts business and government leaders from more than 100 countries. It is held in the Alpine town of Davos, Switzerland, and this year, the event will run from 16 to 20 January 2023.

The polygon team affirmed its pursuit of the mass adoption of public blockchains. According to them, access to blockchain infrastructure should be considered a human right issue. Their participation in Davos 2023 leans toward creating an infrastructure to achieve this goal.

Polygon is currently the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. It has existed among the top cryptocurrencies since it launched in 2017. The price of Polygon has been up since the beginning of 2023, suggesting rekindled interest in the project.

At $0.99, Polygon has gained 3.12% in the last 24 hours and 15% in the past week. Since the beginning of the year, Polygon’s price has gained over 33%, responding to renewed interest from the community.

Polygon’s focus is to improve aspects of the parent Ethereum blockchain by providing a more scalable ecosystem. Since its creation, Polygon has attracted over 7,000 decentralized applications (DApps), making it one of the most adopted layer 2 protocols.

Many DeFi projects run on Polygon and form a large part of the adoption seen on the platform over the years. Liquid staking, NFT financialization, and On-chain credits are leading the way in the next phase of Polygon’s adoption. An unofficial poll by the project shows that users are looking forward to more activities in these areas in 2023.

In Davos 2023, Polygon will be at Hub Culture’s tech lounge, where it plans to host a series of events throughout the conference. The project’s team will be on the ground to meet with participants who may want to know more about Polygon, including those looking toward joining their blockchain ecosystem.

The post Polygon Heads to Davos 2023 With Price Action Looking Good appeared first on Coin Edition.

View full text