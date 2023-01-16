Binance Market Update (2023-01-16)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.98T, up by 0.65% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,674 and $21,443 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:47 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,841, up by 0.60%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FTT , FXS , and CVX , up by 54%, 28%, and 27%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Options Flip to Show Stronger Bitcoin Into July

Expectations for bitcoin's (BTC) price over the next six months have turned positive after a long time, in another sign of confidence in the cryptocurrency's latest bull revival.

ETH Turns Deflationary as Gas Fees Increase Amid Recent Price Rally

Ether has turned deflationary as the gas fees hit 15 gwei amid the most recent price rally. This happens months ahead of the much-anticipated Shanghai upgrade, which promises to enable ETH stakers to withdraw from the Beacon Depositor Contract.

Nat Geo Files Three Trademark Applications Linked with NFTs and Metaverse

In a recent announcement made by the official Twitter handle of Mike Kondoudis, the intellectual property attorney released a confirmation that the National Geographic Society, “Nat Geo,” has filed three trademark applications linked with NFTs and metaverse.

California Cannabis Producer Adopts Blockchain To Track Its Weed

A California-based cannabis nursery has turned to blockchain and smart contracts to verify the authenticity of its medicinal plants.



Market movers: