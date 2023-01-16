Options Flip to Show Stronger Bitcoin Into July

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Options Flip to Show Stronger Bitcoin Into July

Omkar Godbole - CoinDesk
2023-01-16 09:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Expectations for bitcoin's (BTC) price over the next six months have turned positive after a long time, in another sign of confidence in the cryptocurrency's latest bull revival.

Bitcoin's 180-day call-put skew has crossed above zero for the first time since the start of 2021, indicating that bullish call options expiring in six months have become pricier than bearish put options, according to chart sourced from digital assets data provider Amberdata.

The skew measures the price for calls relative to puts and is a good measure of the consensus for six months ahead, as both institutions and retail investors use options to speculate and hedge against future shifts in the price of the cryptocurrency.

"This is a measure of market sentiment and flows, because it encapsulates what people are willing to pay to acquire an asymmetric payout on either the upward or downward direction of the market," Deribit, the largest crypto options exchange per trading volumes and open interest, said in an explainer.

Options are derivative contracts that give purchasers the right but not the obligation to buy or sell the underlying asset at a predefined price on or before a specific date. A call option gives the right to buy, while the put offers the right to sell.

Both short-term and long-term call-put skews have turned positive, the first such instance since 2021.

The demand for bullish calls tied to bitcoin picked up last week as the cryptocurrency's price topped its 200-day moving average for the first time since April. The cryptocurrency ended last week with a 21.9% gain, the biggest percentage rise since February 2021.

"Calls [at] $18,000/$19,000 bought with the spot at $17,000 were the main trades," Amberdata's Gregoire Magadini wrote in the weekly newsletter published Sunday, while taking note of the positive skews.

"The flow of options can give insight on the technical levels of support and resistance observed by market participants. In this regard, note the February purchases of $22,000/$24,000 [strike] calls at the break of $19,000," Magadini added.

The bullish sentiment is also evident from the renewed premium in bitcoin futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). The front-month contract expiring on Jan. 28 gapped higher early Monday to hit a four-month high of $21,535 as the cryptocurrency's spot market price rose to $21,437, the level last seen in late October.

The positive turnaround is consistent with the recent improvement in the macroeconomic backdrop and risk revival in traditional markets. Besides, the cryptocurrency tends to gain ground in months leading up to the mining reward halving, a programmed code aimed at reducing the pace of supply expansion by 50% every four years. Bitcoin's fourth halving is due sometime in March 2024.

View full text