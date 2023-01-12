Blockchain Network Polygon Gears Up for Hardfork to Reduce Gas Fee

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Blockchain Network Polygon Gears Up for Hardfork to Reduce Gas Fee

Bhushan Akolkar - Coinspeaker
2023-01-16 08:49
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Coinspeaker Blockchain Network Polygon Gears Up for Hardfork to Reduce Gas Fee

Ethereum’s Layer-2 scalability platform Polygon is now gearing up for a hardfork ahead this week on January 17. After discussing with its community, the Polygon team has agreed to a hardfork in order to address gas spikes and chain reorganization issues.

Polygon Hardfork

The Ethereum Layer-2 platform officially confirmed the hardfork last week on January 12. As said, this comes after weeks of discussion on the Polygon Improvement Proposal (PIP) forum page last month in December.

 
  
📢 GET READY FOR THE HARDFORK 🔥
 
  
The proposed hardfork for the #Polygon PoS chain will make key upgrades to the network on Jan 17th. 
 
  
This is good news for devs & users — & will make for better UX.
 
  
You will NOT need to do anything differently. Details:https://t.co/RaBWDjEGrI pic.twitter.com/nipa15YQdZ
 
  
— Polygon (@0xPolygon) January 12, 2023

Last year, the Proof-of-Stake Polygon blockchain network witnessed some spikes in the gas fee amid surging NFT activity on the platform. With its upcoming hardfork, Polygon will thus change the BaseFeeChangeDenominator from 8 to 16. 87% of the 15 voters in the Polygon Governance Team have voted in favor of increasing the baseFee.

This will further make it easy to dynamically increase/decrease the rate of baseFee whenever the gas shoots above or falls below the target gas limits in a block. Speaking on the details of the upcoming hardfork, a Polygon spokesperson said:

  
“The hard fork is coded for the Block >= 38,189,056. No centralized, single actor is going to initiate it. Validators of the network have to update their nodes prior to the indicated block, and they are already doing so.”

Addressing the Chain Reorg Issue

Along with the issue of gas fees, another problem that Polygon is facing is chain reorganization. Chain reorgs occur whenever a block is deleted from the blockchain to make space for the new, longer chain in order to ensure that all node operators have the same copy of the ledger.

However, the chain reorg process should take place efficiently or it could increase the risk of a 51% attack. To fix this, the Polygon team has decided to reduce the SprintLength function from 64 blocks to 16.

The Polygon team notes that by decreasing the Sprint Length, the transaction finality will improve. This would allow a single block producer to add blocks continuously at a frequency of 32 seconds against the current time of 128 seconds.

The team also noted that “the change will not affect the total time or number of blocks a validator produces, so there will be no change in rewards overall”. The Polygon team has confirmed that the Polygon delegators and token holders don’t need to take any action and the applications running on the Polygon blockchain won’t be affected.

next

Blockchain Network Polygon Gears Up for Hardfork to Reduce Gas Fee

View full text