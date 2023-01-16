Exchange
Twitter's crypto price index feature expands to 30 tokens and counting

Cointelegraph By Stephen Katte
2023-01-16 12:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Twitter has quietly expanded its new crypto feature that enables users to search the price of individual tokens, adding at least another 30 tokens.
The new additions are part of the social media giant's "$Cashtags" feature which was announced by the Twitter Business account on Dec. 21 with the news Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) were the first to be part of the new feature.
Tweeting or searching for a crypto token or ticker symbol with a dollar sign ($) in front now links to pricing graphs for those symbols.
Cointelegraph found 30 of the top 50 tokens by market capitalization made the cut, including Tether (USDT), XRP (XRP), Binance USD (BUSD), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) Litecoin (LTC), Dai (DAI), Avalanche (AVAX), Uniswap (UNI), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).
Dogecoin’s Twitter community was particularly happy with the addition given new Twitter CEO Elon Musk has offered words of support for the cryptocurrency on many occasions.
Twitter has added the $DOGE cashtag!Clicking or searching $DOGE automatically brings up price data for #DogecoinThank you Elon and $TWTR engineers! pic.twitter.com/f3GNb6Dkn9
— (@itsALLrisky) January 12, 2023
There were however some notable omissions at the time of writing, such as BNB (BNB), USD Coin (USDC), OKB, Lido Staked Ether (STETH), Polkadot (DOT) and Tron (TRX).
This was despite the crypto tokens listed in the top 20 cryptocurrencies by marketcap.
Other tokens added include Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Stellar (XLM), Internet Computer (ICP), Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND).
It's unclear how the tokens will eventually be added, but in the Twitter Business account's original announcement, it teased that symbols will continue to be added.
The price index is understood to grab its data from Trading View, but also includes a link to view the cryptocurrency on the online trading platform Robinhood.
No partnership agreement between the two have been officially published, however.
Since taking over the reins of Twitter, Musk has shared glimpses into what his vision of "Twitter 2.0" may look like, including the possible integration of cryptocurrency-based payments on Twitter.
View full text