California cannabis producer adopts blockchain to track its weed

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

California cannabis producer adopts blockchain to track its weed

Cointelegraph By Martin Young
2023-01-16 12:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
A California-based cannabis nursery has turned to blockchain and smart contracts to verify the authenticity of its medicinal plants.
The cannabis nursery, known as Mendocino Clone Company, was named in a partnership announcement from the EMTRI project and tech firm Global Compliance Applications on Jan. 13.
It will be harnessing the project’s blockchain capabilities to certify all clones, or baby plants, with a batch certificate.
Cannabis nurseries are establishments that specialize in plant genetics, producing clones and baby plants and seeds for the purpose of wholesale distribution.
The move allows the nursery to “document the beginning stages of a cannabis plant’s journey to becoming a premium product for consumers based on the gram weight it flowers,” it stated.
Photo of a cannabis plant nursery. Source: Mendocino Clone Company
The batch certificate is a self-generated smart contract for each clone batch. It provides each baby plant with its own “unique identity block,” created by the nursery and linked to its Ethereum-based blockchain.
Its clients, which include commercial farms and retail dispensaries, can use this to verify the authenticity of their clones and their genetic lineage, it added.
The first round of batch certificate clones will be available starting the first week in February.
Additionally, licensed cultivators who purchase Mendocino clones will get access to EMTRI token (EMT) rewards and better rates for participating in the blockchain project.
EMT was launched in November 2022 to provide rewards for project participants. The tokens can be traded on Uniswap for USDC or staked for further yields. EMT is not listed on any centralized exchange or crypto market data platforms such as CoinGecko.
Co-founder of EMTRI Corp, Scott Zarnes, commented:
“We are excited to be at the forefront of the cannabis industry becoming the first in the United States to adopt this cutting-edge technology in this manner,”
Combining crypto with cannabis is not a new concept, however.
In November, a cannabis-themed Metaverse project called Cannaland was launched to create a virtual world for cannabis enthusiasts. In January 2022, a custom pipe maker launched tokenized bongs with celebs like Snoop Dogg and Santana snapping up the NFTs.
Projects such as PotCoin (POT) and CannabisCoin (CANN) aimed to provide a digital currency specific to the industry as far back as 2014, but they never really gained traction.
View full text